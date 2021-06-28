Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt





The Zondo Commission has been given another three months to complete its work

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the extension on Monday shortly after the Constitutional Court revealed that it would rule on Jacob Zuma's contempt case tomorrow

News24 journalist Karyn Maughan says the timing of the announcements suggests that the court may rule against Zuma

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has granted the Zondo commission a three-month extension to complete its work.

The Zondo Commission now has until the end of September to complete its oral hearings and compile its final report after it applied for an extension in order to hear more evidence.

The announcement comes shortly after the Constitutional Court revealed that it would make a ruling on former president Jacob Zuma's contempt case.

The ConCourt will deliver its decision on Zuma's contempt case at 10am Tuesday morning.

The Zondo Commission approached the ConCourt after Zuma defied a court order for him to appear before it.

News24 journalist Karyn Maughan says the timing of the announcements suggests that the ConCourt may rule in the commission's favour.

No opposition to that order being granted. I have asked Treasury what the financial implications are and they've said they will find the money for the inquiry to continue until the end of September. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The extension [of the Zondo Comission] being granted, just within the hour of the ConCourt announcing that it was going to rule, opens a very distinct possibility that the court has the option of imposing a suspended sentence on former president Jacob Zuma with the provisor that he goes before the inquiry and testifies. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

There are now three months left... Karyn Maughan, legal journalist