Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt
- The Zondo Commission has been given another three months to complete its work
- The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the extension on Monday shortly after the Constitutional Court revealed that it would rule on Jacob Zuma's contempt case tomorrow
- News24 journalist Karyn Maughan says the timing of the announcements suggests that the court may rule against Zuma
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has granted the Zondo commission a three-month extension to complete its work.
The Zondo Commission now has until the end of September to complete its oral hearings and compile its final report after it applied for an extension in order to hear more evidence.
The announcement comes shortly after the Constitutional Court revealed that it would make a ruling on former president Jacob Zuma's contempt case.
RELATED: Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension
The ConCourt will deliver its decision on Zuma's contempt case at 10am Tuesday morning.
The Zondo Commission approached the ConCourt after Zuma defied a court order for him to appear before it.
(2/2) Please note that court attendance at this hand down will be limited to 20 members of the public, including the media.— Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) June 28, 2021
RELATED: 'ConCourt's latest play suggests that prison is very much on the table for Zuma'
News24 journalist Karyn Maughan says the timing of the announcements suggests that the ConCourt may rule in the commission's favour.
No opposition to that order being granted. I have asked Treasury what the financial implications are and they've said they will find the money for the inquiry to continue until the end of September.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
The extension [of the Zondo Comission] being granted, just within the hour of the ConCourt announcing that it was going to rule, opens a very distinct possibility that the court has the option of imposing a suspended sentence on former president Jacob Zuma with the provisor that he goes before the inquiry and testifies.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
There are now three months left...Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
They [the ConCourt], having taken on the inquiry on about its delay, have delayed completely unnecessarily in what is an open and shut case of contempt.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
