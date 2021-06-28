Sun International shuts down all its hotels





Sun International has temporarily closed all its hotels and resorts, in reaction to the imposition of level four lockdown regulations

It will reopen when regulations are lifted

The company will assist its employees

Sun International is shutting down all its hotels and resorts in reaction to the level four lockdown regulations.

The regulations allow hotels to operate but casinos and restaurants must close, the sale of alcohol is prohibited, and a curfew of 9:00 PM applies.

Travel for leisure into and out of Gauteng is prohibited.

The company says it will reopen if restrictions are lifted after the two-week period.

Hotel reservations may be rescheduled or cancelled without charge, with full refunds of deposits paid.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group (scroll up to listen).

This is the second time [closing all resorts and hotels] … We hope it’s only two weeks… We can help our employees, unlike small businesses… Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group