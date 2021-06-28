Milnerton residents concerned over contamination of Rietvlei wetland





The City of Cape Town announced the temporary closure of the Rietvlei Wetlands

Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association says it's alarming that the City doesn't yet know the source of the contamination

The Milnerton Central Residents' Association (MCRA)'s environmental head Caroline Marx says she's alarmed that the City of Cape Town does not know the source of a suspected sewage spill in the Rietvlei Wetlands.

On Sunday, the City announced that it would temporarily close Rietvlei for recreational activities due to the deteriorating water quality.

The City said it was working to determine the cause of the pollution and that the vlei will remain closed until testing confirms it is safe to use again.

According to Marx, water test results have shown significantly high E.Coli levels at various point along the waterbody.

She says sewage spills have become more frequent in Rietvlei over the years.

It's a very large water body and that spill is widespread. It's just not in one isolated corner. There must have been a massive source of contamination to cause that level of pollution... it must have been going on for quite a while. Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA

It's really concerning to me that the City doesn't know where it's coming from when it's that size of a spill. Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA

The water test results were taken at four different sites at the vlei. The results were bad. Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA