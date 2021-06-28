Streaming issues? Report here
Milnerton residents concerned over contamination of Rietvlei wetland

28 June 2021 6:25 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Milnerton
Water Pollution
Rietvlei Nature Reserve
sewage spill
Rietvlei Water
City of Cape Town

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association about the pollution of the Rietvlei Nature Reserve.
  • The City of Cape Town announced the temporary closure of the Rietvlei Wetlands
  • Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association says it's alarming that the City doesn't yet know the source of the contamination
Image: © gozzoli/123rf.com

The Milnerton Central Residents' Association (MCRA)'s environmental head Caroline Marx says she's alarmed that the City of Cape Town does not know the source of a suspected sewage spill in the Rietvlei Wetlands.

On Sunday, the City announced that it would temporarily close Rietvlei for recreational activities due to the deteriorating water quality.

RELATED: Muizenberg beach gets all-clear after water results but Zandvlei remains closed

The City said it was working to determine the cause of the pollution and that the vlei will remain closed until testing confirms it is safe to use again.

According to Marx, water test results have shown significantly high E.Coli levels at various point along the waterbody.

She says sewage spills have become more frequent in Rietvlei over the years.

RELATED: Contaminated Joe Slovo stormwater continues to pour into Milnerton Lagoon - CoCT

It's a very large water body and that spill is widespread. It's just not in one isolated corner. There must have been a massive source of contamination to cause that level of pollution... it must have been going on for quite a while.

Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA

It's really concerning to me that the City doesn't know where it's coming from when it's that size of a spill.

Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA

The water test results were taken at four different sites at the vlei. The results were bad.

Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA

The total E.Coli counts I saw were about between about 28,000 and 70,000... You should not swim above 200 and you cannot canoe above 1,000.

Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
