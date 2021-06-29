WC govt ups weekly vaccine targets to accommodate second Pfizer jabs and over50s





Citizens over the age of 60 have officially started getting their second dose of the Pfizer jab

Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete says the province has a plan to ramp up vaccinations over the next four weeks

Health teams will significantly increase weekly vaccinations to accommodate people returning for their second Pfizer shot and over-50s who will be joining the rollout in mid-July

Dr. Cloete says there will be less capacity for walk-ins in the coming weeks

FILE: Vaccine recipients queue at Karl Bremer Hospital’s vaccination site in Cape Town on 17 May 2021. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Citizens over the age of 60 have started receiving their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine​ this week.

The Western Cape Health Department says it will increase its weekly targets to ensure more people are vaccinated quicker.

Head of department Dr. Keith Cloete says there will be less capacity for walk-ins in the coming weeks when more over-60s start coming back for the second Pfizer appointments and over-50s join the vaccine queue from 15 July.

This week, the week of Monday 28 June, the province aims to administer 80,000 total vaccinations, of which 10,000 will be for second-dose recipients.

The target is to administer 35,000 second-dose jabs in the week of Monday 5 July and 67,000 second jabs in the week of Monday 12 July by the time over-50s join the vaccination programme.

By the week of Monday 19 July, the Western Cape hopes to complete 72,000 second jabs and close to 50,000 first doses to reach 120,00 total vaccinations in that week.

The Western Cape has received a big tranche of 191,880 Pfizer vaccines which will allow it to rapidly scale up its vaccination drive.

Dr. Cloete says the second Pfizer appointment may not be at the same vaccine site as the first venue due to the addition of more active sites across the province.

He says there will be three separate queues for returning over-60s, all scheduled first-time appointments (over-50s and over-60s), and all walk-ins (over-50s and over-60s).

The provincial health head says there will be a 3-day lead time for vaccine appointment SMSes going forward.

There will be three lanes. Some people will have an appointment for their follow-up jab over 60, then there's a lane for people who have an appointment but it's their first jab and then obviously walk-ins. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

That's why we're discouraging walk-ins... by then it will be very difficult to have walk-ins Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

People over the age of 60 that are registered will get their first doses and will get their SMSes for appointments way before the over-50s get their SMSes to start arriving from the 15th of July. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Dr. Cloete says there are over 1,500 Covid-19 hospital admissions in the province, almost 900 in the private sector, and over 600 in the public sector.

He says the Western Cape's current third wave trajectory is about four weeks behind Gauteng - but this may change as a result of the strict two-week lockdown announced on Sunday.

The ICU capacity is a little under stretched in the private sector already but the public sector still has some capacity. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health