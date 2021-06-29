'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky'
- Public law expert Professor Hoolo 'Nyane predicts that a guilty verdict will be handed down to former president Jacob Zuma
- The ConCourt is expected to make a ruling on Zuma's contempt of case at 10am on Tuesday 29 June
- Prof 'Nyane says the real question is what kind of sentence Zuma will receive
The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday morning rule on whether former President Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court.
Public law expert Professor Hoolo 'Nyane believes that Zuma will be found guilty by the apex court.
However, 'Nyane says it's unclear what kind of sentence Zuma will be slapped with.
The Zondo Commission has previously asked for Zuma to be jailed for two years if he is found guilty.
RELATED: Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt
We can more or less anticipate that the ConCourt will find the former president guilty of contempt.Hoolo 'Nyane, Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department - University Of Limpopo
I think the main question that remains to be seen is the kind of sentence that the Constitutional Court will hand down.Hoolo 'Nyane, Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department - University Of Limpopo
The Constitutional Court actually gave us a hint earlier when it gave the former president an opportunity to make the representations on the appropriate sentences should a verdict of guilt be handed down.Hoolo 'Nyane, Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department - University Of Limpopo
Well, an appropriate sentence may be a bit tricky.Hoolo 'Nyane, Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department - University Of Limpopo
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Politics
Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma contempt ruling.Read More
Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation
President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Sahpra against political attacks and intimidation last night, just days after the EFF's vaccine protest.Read More
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep
Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks.Read More
Installing generators in your complex - is complex
Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know.Read More
Capetonians please renew vehicle licence in advance. Here's how you do it online
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Revenue Trevor Blake.Read More
President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June
Alcohol is banned, restaurants to only sell takeaways and public gatherings indoors and outdoors are prohibited except funerals.Read More
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing
Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons
The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months.Read More