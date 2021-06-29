'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky'





Public law expert Professor Hoolo 'Nyane predicts that a guilty verdict will be handed down to former president Jacob Zuma

The ConCourt is expected to make a ruling on Zuma's contempt of case at 10am on Tuesday 29 June

Prof 'Nyane says the real question is what kind of sentence Zuma will receive

FILE: Former president Jacob Zuma outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday morning rule on whether former President Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court.

Public law expert Professor Hoolo 'Nyane believes that Zuma will be found guilty by the apex court.

However, 'Nyane says it's unclear what kind of sentence Zuma will be slapped with.

The Zondo Commission has previously asked for Zuma to be jailed for two years if he is found guilty.

RELATED: Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt

We can more or less anticipate that the ConCourt will find the former president guilty of contempt. Hoolo 'Nyane, Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department - University Of Limpopo

I think the main question that remains to be seen is the kind of sentence that the Constitutional Court will hand down. Hoolo 'Nyane, Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department - University Of Limpopo

The Constitutional Court actually gave us a hint earlier when it gave the former president an opportunity to make the representations on the appropriate sentences should a verdict of guilt be handed down. Hoolo 'Nyane, Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department - University Of Limpopo