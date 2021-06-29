'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky'

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
Buying food on credit is symptomatic of a bigger problem
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Roets - CEO of Debt Rescue
Today at 08:21
Understanding Shrinkflation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (SAAPA SA) welcomes robust action to curb COVID-19 Infections
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maurice Smithers
Today at 10:08
JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:22
Lockdown impact on NGOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 10:33
Bitcoin Scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Sex, lies and DNA: why many ‘Bothas’ in South Africa have the wrong surname
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Greeff
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Milnerton residents concerned over contamination of Rietvlei wetland Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association about the pollution of th... 28 June 2021 6:25 PM
Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope. 28 June 2021 3:58 PM
'Return of 108 District Six claimants great victory but many more still waiting' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to District Six Working Committee (D6WC) spokesperson Karen Breytenbach about the restitution... 28 June 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contem... 29 June 2021 7:34 AM
Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma co... 28 June 2021 5:06 PM
Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Sahpra against political attacks and intimidation last night, just days after the EFF's vaccine... 28 June 2021 2:42 PM
View all Politics
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor. 28 June 2021 7:54 PM
View all Business
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky'

29 June 2021 7:34 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Zuma
Zondo commission
contempt of court
Jacob Zuma contempt case

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contempt case.
  • Public law expert Professor Hoolo 'Nyane predicts that a guilty verdict will be handed down to former president Jacob Zuma
  • The ConCourt is expected to make a ruling on Zuma's contempt of case at 10am on Tuesday 29 June
  • Prof 'Nyane says the real question is what kind of sentence Zuma will receive
FILE: Former president Jacob Zuma outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday morning rule on whether former President Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court.

Public law expert Professor Hoolo 'Nyane believes that Zuma will be found guilty by the apex court.

However, 'Nyane says it's unclear what kind of sentence Zuma will be slapped with.

The Zondo Commission has previously asked for Zuma to be jailed for two years if he is found guilty.

RELATED: Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt

We can more or less anticipate that the ConCourt will find the former president guilty of contempt.

Hoolo 'Nyane, Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department - University Of Limpopo

I think the main question that remains to be seen is the kind of sentence that the Constitutional Court will hand down.

Hoolo 'Nyane, Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department - University Of Limpopo

The Constitutional Court actually gave us a hint earlier when it gave the former president an opportunity to make the representations on the appropriate sentences should a verdict of guilt be handed down.

Hoolo 'Nyane, Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department - University Of Limpopo

Well, an appropriate sentence may be a bit tricky.

Hoolo 'Nyane, Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department - University Of Limpopo



29 June 2021 7:34 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Zuma
Zondo commission
contempt of court
Jacob Zuma contempt case

More from Politics

Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt

28 June 2021 5:06 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma contempt ruling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation

28 June 2021 2:42 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Sahpra against political attacks and intimidation last night, just days after the EFF's vaccine protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep

28 June 2021 12:38 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

28 June 2021 10:11 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Installing generators in your complex - is complex

28 June 2021 9:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians please renew vehicle licence in advance. Here's how you do it online

28 June 2021 6:47 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Revenue Trevor Blake.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June

27 June 2021 8:32 PM

Alcohol is banned, restaurants to only sell takeaways and public gatherings indoors and outdoors are prohibited except funerals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing

27 June 2021 2:04 PM

Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons

27 June 2021 12:32 PM

The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'

27 June 2021 10:03 AM

Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky'

Politics

Food Lover’s Market withdraws honey after trademark dispute with tiny producer

Business

Sun International shuts down all its hotels

Business

EWN Highlights

Limpopo unable to vaccinate foreign national teachers

29 June 2021 7:43 AM

King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini

29 June 2021 7:20 AM

Cosatu takes aim at Ntshavheni for saying workers mustn't ask for wage increases

29 June 2021 7:04 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA