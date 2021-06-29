Streaming issues? Report here
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA

29 June 2021 8:32 AM
by Qama Qukula
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout.
  • The DA has called on Treasury to release the funds needed for vaccination centres to run at full capacity over weekends
  • DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis says the vaccine rollout has been unacceptably slow on weekends
  • Hill-Lewis says the Department of Health can secure money for overtime pay to keep Covid-19 vaccination sites open seven days a week
  • The department has previously blamed budget constraints for its inability to administer vaccinations over weekends
A screengrab of DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis in Parliament.

The DA has called on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to immediately release the necessary funds to ensure that all state vaccination sites operate at full capacity over the weekends.

DA MP and Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis says it's unacceptable that public sector vaccine centres don't operate over the weekends.

The Department of Health (DoH) has previously said that vaccination sites can't operate on weekends because there is no money to pay for staff for overtime.

Hill-Lewis claims this is an invalid excuse. He says Treasury has R9 billion in its contingency reserve which can be used to fund the vaccine rollout.

He adds that a 7-day a week vaccination rollout is urgently needed for South Africa to reach herd immunity.

According to Hill-Lewis, Treasury budgeted R6 billion for the vaccine rollout in 2021, of which R1.5 billion was allocated to provincial governments for staff costs.

On top of that, he says an additional R9 billion was budgeted in the contingency reserve which could also be used for the vaccine rollout if necessary.

The fact is that as a country and as a government we do definitely have the funds available to fund overtime pay on the weekends

Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP and Shadow Minister for Finance

It is now necessary [to use reserves]. We've got to vaccinate at full pace, as fast as possible and we cannot afford to take two days off every week... or let vaccinations drop down to a little trickle.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP and Shadow Minister for Finance

The only legitimate limitation should be the availability of supply, never overtime budget for weekend staff. We do have the money available and we've got to use it now.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP and Shadow Minister for Finance



