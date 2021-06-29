[JUST IN] ConCourt sentences Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court
- Former President Jacob Zuma has been found guilty of contempt of court
- Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment and has five calendar days to hand himself over to the police
- The ConCourt also handed a punitive costs order against him
- Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe says Zuma's contemptuous conduct requires a term of direct, unsuspended order of imprisonment
The Constitutional Court of South Africa has ruled that former president Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court.
He's been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment and has five calendar days to hand himself over to the police.
Zuma will also have to pay the legal costs spent by the Zondo Commission on the case.
RELATED: 'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky'
Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe says the ConCourt has no choice but to send an unequivocal message that the rule of law prevails following Zuma's scandalous disrespect of the apex court.
The ConCourt delivered judgement in the contempt of court case against Zuma on Tuesday morning.
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture took Zuma to the ConCourt three months ago after he defied a ConCourt order compelling him to appear before the commission.
Khampepe says Zuma has no basis to claim that he has been treated unfairly.
RELATED: Zondo wants ConCourt to impose jail term for Zuma if found guilty of contempt
More to follow.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
