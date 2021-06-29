Is your boss to blame for your burnout?





Are people suffering in silence while working from home, unable to 'offload' with colleagues at the water cooler?

Workplace burnout is common, says industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka, especially during the pandemic

Last month the World Health Organisation (WHO) released worrying statistics which show that long working hours are killing thousands of people every year.

WHO Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to feed the trend towards increased working hours.

He called on employees, companies and governments to work together to 'agree on limits to protect the health of workers.'

Dr Sharon Munyaka is an industrial psychologist and executive member of the Society for Industrial and Organisational Psychology of South Africa (SIOPSA), she says the pandemic has blurred the lines of the work/life balance.

The home has suddenly turned into a place of work. Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA

We have no boundaries anymore in terms of when the day starts and when it ends. Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA

With South Africa now placed into adjusted lockdown level 4, the pressure is set to increase on workers, particularly those with children - from Wednesday, all schools will be closed for contact classes.

Historically, says Dr Munyaka, it's women who've borne the brunt of the lockdown regulations.

The default is that women take on this additional parenting responsibility. Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA

We're finding more and more women are falling behind in their work requirements because of these added responsibilities at home. Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA

What can employers do then to help workers who are feeling the pressure during the pandemic and who are impacted by the tougher lockdown rules?

There is an opportunity for organisations to find spaces to nourish again. Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA

