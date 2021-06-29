Is your boss to blame for your burnout?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Julio 'Beast' Bianchi
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julio "Beast" Bianchi
Today at 13:33
Travel -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ingrid van den Berg
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Understanding the Teenage Brain
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Natalie Solomon
Today at 14:40
Push the Produce FaceBook page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelly Kaimowitz
Today at 14:50
Music with Thando
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Thando Ngoasheng
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19 Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub. 29 June 2021 11:18 AM
[JUST IN] ConCourt sentences Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court The Constitutional Court delivered judgment in former president Jacob Zuma's contempt of court case on Tuesday morning. 29 June 2021 10:55 AM
WC govt ups weekly vaccine targets to accomodate second Pfizer jabs and over-50s Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete for a provincial Covid-19 update. 29 June 2021 9:38 AM
View all Local
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout. 29 June 2021 8:32 AM
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contem... 29 June 2021 7:34 AM
Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma co... 28 June 2021 5:06 PM
View all Politics
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor. 28 June 2021 7:54 PM
View all Business
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19 Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub. 29 June 2021 11:18 AM
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Is your boss to blame for your burnout?

29 June 2021 8:36 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Burnout
Parent burnout
workplace stress
preventing burnout
burnout culture

Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic.
  • Are people suffering in silence while working from home, unable to 'offload' with colleagues at the water cooler?
  • Workplace burnout is common, says industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka, especially during the pandemic
© fizkes/123rf.com

Last month the World Health Organisation (WHO) released worrying statistics which show that long working hours are killing thousands of people every year.

WHO Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to feed the trend towards increased working hours.

He called on employees, companies and governments to work together to 'agree on limits to protect the health of workers.'

Dr Sharon Munyaka is an industrial psychologist and executive member of the Society for Industrial and Organisational Psychology of South Africa (SIOPSA), she says the pandemic has blurred the lines of the work/life balance.

The home has suddenly turned into a place of work.

Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA

We have no boundaries anymore in terms of when the day starts and when it ends.

Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA

With South Africa now placed into adjusted lockdown level 4, the pressure is set to increase on workers, particularly those with children - from Wednesday, all schools will be closed for contact classes.

Historically, says Dr Munyaka, it's women who've borne the brunt of the lockdown regulations.

The default is that women take on this additional parenting responsibility.

Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA

We're finding more and more women are falling behind in their work requirements because of these added responsibilities at home.

Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA

What can employers do then to help workers who are feeling the pressure during the pandemic and who are impacted by the tougher lockdown rules?

There is an opportunity for organisations to find spaces to nourish again.

Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA

RELATED: Is your boss (literally) working you to death?




29 June 2021 8:36 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Burnout
Parent burnout
workplace stress
preventing burnout
burnout culture

More from Lifestyle

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels

28 June 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Installing generators in your complex - is complex

28 June 2021 9:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed'

27 June 2021 3:18 PM

In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition

26 June 2021 3:34 PM

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021

25 June 2021 5:26 PM

John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do

25 June 2021 2:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story

25 June 2021 2:08 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to express shock in Xhosa, something we like to do a lot (sarcastically)

25 June 2021 10:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Everyday Xhosa's Qingqile Mdlulwa. about today's word. After all, our president is often shocked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19

29 June 2021 11:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[JUST IN] ConCourt sentences Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court

29 June 2021 10:55 AM

The Constitutional Court delivered judgment in former president Jacob Zuma's contempt of court case on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt ups weekly vaccine targets to accomodate second Pfizer jabs and over-50s

29 June 2021 9:38 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete for a provincial Covid-19 update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scores of South Africans forced to buy food on credit

29 June 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Neil Roets, CEO at Debt Rescue, about the deeper issues of South Africans buying food on credit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Milnerton residents concerned over contamination of Rietvlei wetland

28 June 2021 6:25 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association about the pollution of the Rietvlei Nature Reserve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area

28 June 2021 3:58 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Return of 108 District Six claimants great victory but many more still waiting'

28 June 2021 1:22 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to District Six Working Committee (D6WC) spokesperson Karen Breytenbach about the restitution process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep

28 June 2021 12:38 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delta variant dominating KZN and Gauteng, Western Cape not so much - UKZN Prof

28 June 2021 11:37 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public health expert Prof Mosa Moshabela about the Delta variant taking over infections in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

28 June 2021 10:11 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[JUST IN] ConCourt sentences Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court

Local

Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA

Politics

'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

29 June 2021 10:51 AM

ConCourt finds Zuma guilty of contempt of court

29 June 2021 10:37 AM

WATCH: ConCourt ruling on Jacob Zuma's contempt of court charge

29 June 2021 10:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA