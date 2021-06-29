Is your boss to blame for your burnout?
- Are people suffering in silence while working from home, unable to 'offload' with colleagues at the water cooler?
- Workplace burnout is common, says industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka, especially during the pandemic
Last month the World Health Organisation (WHO) released worrying statistics which show that long working hours are killing thousands of people every year.
WHO Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to feed the trend towards increased working hours.
He called on employees, companies and governments to work together to 'agree on limits to protect the health of workers.'
Dr Sharon Munyaka is an industrial psychologist and executive member of the Society for Industrial and Organisational Psychology of South Africa (SIOPSA), she says the pandemic has blurred the lines of the work/life balance.
The home has suddenly turned into a place of work.Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA
We have no boundaries anymore in terms of when the day starts and when it ends.Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA
With South Africa now placed into adjusted lockdown level 4, the pressure is set to increase on workers, particularly those with children - from Wednesday, all schools will be closed for contact classes.
Historically, says Dr Munyaka, it's women who've borne the brunt of the lockdown regulations.
The default is that women take on this additional parenting responsibility.Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA
We're finding more and more women are falling behind in their work requirements because of these added responsibilities at home.Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA
What can employers do then to help workers who are feeling the pressure during the pandemic and who are impacted by the tougher lockdown rules?
There is an opportunity for organisations to find spaces to nourish again.Dr Sharon Munyaka, Industrial psychologist/Executive member of SIOPSA
RELATED: Is your boss (literally) working you to death?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95205527_confused-african-american-businessman-having-problem-with-documents-looking-at-laptop-at-work-frustr.html
More from Lifestyle
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”
Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sectorRead More
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries
In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise onRead More
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More
Installing generators in your complex - is complex
Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know.Read More
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed'
In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story.Read More
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition
CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021
John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week.Read More
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do
Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.Read More
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story
Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.Read More
More from Local
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19
Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.Read More
[JUST IN] ConCourt sentences Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court
The Constitutional Court delivered judgment in former president Jacob Zuma's contempt of court case on Tuesday morning.Read More
WC govt ups weekly vaccine targets to accomodate second Pfizer jabs and over-50s
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete for a provincial Covid-19 update.Read More
Scores of South Africans forced to buy food on credit
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Neil Roets, CEO at Debt Rescue, about the deeper issues of South Africans buying food on credit.Read More
Milnerton residents concerned over contamination of Rietvlei wetland
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association about the pollution of the Rietvlei Nature Reserve.Read More
Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope.Read More
'Return of 108 District Six claimants great victory but many more still waiting'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to District Six Working Committee (D6WC) spokesperson Karen Breytenbach about the restitution process.Read More
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep
Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry.Read More
Delta variant dominating KZN and Gauteng, Western Cape not so much - UKZN Prof
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public health expert Prof Mosa Moshabela about the Delta variant taking over infections in SA.Read More