Scores of South Africans forced to buy food on credit

29 June 2021 9:01 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Debt
food basket
cost of food
buying food on credit

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Neil Roets, CEO at Debt Rescue, about the deeper issues of South Africans buying food on credit.
  • High unemployment rates coupled with the high cost of food have led to some people needing to buy food on credit to survive.
  • The cost of the average Household Food Basket currently stands at R4 137,11 according to the Household Affordability Index.
Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Scores of South Africans struggling to make ends meet are being forced to buy groceries on credit and experts say it's symptomatic of a bigger problem.

The cost of the average Household Food Basket currently stands at R4 137,11 according to the Household Affordability Index.

But the high unemployment rate, salary cuts, and the rising cost of goods and services mean many South Africans are having to borrow just to put food on the table.

Neil Roets, CEO of Debt Rescue says the figures paint a worrying picture.

The fact you are buying groceries on credit means that, by default, you are over-indebted.

Neil Roets, CEO - Debt Rescue

You're never supposed to finance these kinds of things.

Neil Roets, CEO at Debt Rescue

Roets says it's easy to see why people are having to resort to buying food on credit.

People didn't get salary increases during this time, a lot of people took salary cuts and prices just kept going up.

Neil Roets, CEO at Debt Rescue

Unfortunately, salaries are just not going up in line with those increases.

Neil Roets, CEO at Debt Rescue

RELATED: Food prices climb again, here's how much a basket of basic will set you back...




