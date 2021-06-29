Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19





Limpopo is one of the poorest places in South Africa, lacking basic infrastructure

Nevertheless, its Covid-19 vaccine rollout is happening at a faster rate than the rest of the country

Officials are going from door to door to register people without internet

The public sector can vaccinate 50 000 people per day – if there are vaccines available

A village in Limpopo, South Africa. (Image by Steward Masweneng from Pixabay)

Limpopo is poor, yet it leads the rest of South Africa’s trundling vaccine rollout.

Our northernmost province is wrapping up the vaccination of its education sector workers, after starting on Friday.

Limpopo has done about 260 000 vaccinations to over-60s and has inoculated 16 000 teachers and support staff.

In total, 8% of its adult population is vaccinated compared to the national average of 6.1%.

About 80% of Limpopo’s population lives in poor rural areas.

Many people have little or no access to the internet, forcing the province to tailor-make its vaccination programme by, for example, getting churches and traditional leaders in the mix.

The province also used community healthcare workers who went from door to door with smartphones to register people.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub on the province’s relatively successful vaccine rollout (scroll up to listen).

It goes back to how we plan… Advanced age makes it difficult to understand the internet… We were going from house to house… Our campaign was ‘Help Grandpa to Register’ … Dr Phophi Ramathub, Health MEC - Limpopo

Where you don’t have a network, we designed forms to capture you manually, then we go to where there is a network, and capture it in the system… We’ve registered more than 80% of those above 60. Dr Phophi Ramathub, Health MEC - Limpopo

As a province, rural as we are, we believe in our traditional leaders… We know and respect our church bishops… By getting them vaccinated, you say to millions of their followers that the vaccine doesn’t have any challenges… Dr Phophi Ramathub, Health MEC - Limpopo

In a day, the whole province can vaccinate 50 000… I’m not talking about vaccinations in the private sector… That’s a bonus… If vaccines are available, everything is possible. Dr Phophi Ramathub, Health MEC - Limpopo