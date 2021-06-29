South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus





The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has condemned the ConCourt for sentencing former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months imprisonment

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court on Tuesday and ordered to serve a term of direct, unsuspended jail time

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus says the ConCourt judgement is unjust

The imprisonment of @PresJGZuma is totally unacceptable. In fact it is an utter outrage! Now it is our revolutionary democratic right and duty to register our outrage, and resistance to this, in no uncertain terms, and we will!



The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says it stands with former president Jacob Zuma who has been sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

The Constitutional Court of South found Zuma guilty of contempt of court on Tuesday and ordered him to hand himself over to the police.

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus has called on South Africans to register their outrage over the "unjust" sentencing and "resist the imprisonment of Zuma".

Niehaus says the law has been used for political factional battles.

We stand 100% with Msholozi. Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA

Today it is for MKMVA to register our utter outrage at this unjust sentence that has now been imposed on president Zuma by the Constitutional Court. Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA

President Zuma made it clear why he was not participating and he believed that his Constitutional righstw were fundamentally undermined. Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA

I'm calling for all peace-loving South Africans who believe in democracy and proper justice to use our democratic legal right to express our outrage at his sentence. Carl Niehaus, Spokesperson - MKMVA