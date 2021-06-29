Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Understanding the Teenage Brain
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Natalie Solomon
Today at 14:40
Push the Produce FaceBook page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelly Kaimowitz
Today at 14:50
Music with Thando
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Thando Ngoasheng
Today at 15:20
ConCourt finds Zuma guilty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Costs for restaurants and patrons of using food delivery services
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 15:50
OUTA on AARTO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Advocate Stephanie Fick
Today at 16:05
ConCourt finds Zuma guilty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
Today at 16:20
Canned lion hunting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 16:55
Black Sash wants the Covid-19 SRD grant reinstated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Evashnee Naidu
Today at 17:05
Study: Vaccines likely induce strong, persistent immunity to COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Francois Venter
Today at 17:20
Thabo Mbeki's return to politics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 17:45
ConCourt finds Zuma guilty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February, political analyst
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations

29 June 2021 12:28 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Racism
UN Human Rights Council
Michelle Bachelet
George Floyd
'#blacklivesmatter

The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent.
  • A UN HRC report is calling for educational reform and 'amends' to address discrimination
  • The Human Rights Council commissioned the report last year following the murder of George Floyd
  • The UN's Michelle Bachelet is calling for all states to stop denying racism
The Economic Freedom Fighters held a solidarity protest with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement outside the US embassy in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

A landmark report by the UN's Michelle Bachelet has called for reparations to "make amends" for racism against people of African descent.

In the report, released after the killing of George Floyd in the United States, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said there was a responsibility on all states to "stop denying - and start dismantling - racism".

The report said that racism was a particular problem in states with a history of slavery and that only a "formal acknowledgment and apologies, truth-telling processes, and reparations in various forms" would serve to achieve racial justice.

"I am calling on all states to stop denying — and start dismantling — racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent, and to confront past legacies and deliver redress," Bachelet said.

It's hoped the report, which drew on contributions from hundreds of experts and people of African descent, will build on the momentum generated by the scrutiny of racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The BLM movement was specifically praised in the report, as being deserving of "funding, public recognition and support".

RELATED:Cancel or calling out racists? 'A difference between accountability and shaming

RELATED: Author Kim Heller urges white South Africans to talk honestly about privilege




Racism
UN Human Rights Council
Michelle Bachelet
George Floyd
'#blacklivesmatter

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
