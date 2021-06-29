Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations
- A UN HRC report is calling for educational reform and 'amends' to address discrimination
- The Human Rights Council commissioned the report last year following the murder of George Floyd
- The UN's Michelle Bachelet is calling for all states to stop denying racism
A landmark report by the UN's Michelle Bachelet has called for reparations to "make amends" for racism against people of African descent.
In the report, released after the killing of George Floyd in the United States, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said there was a responsibility on all states to "stop denying - and start dismantling - racism".
The report said that racism was a particular problem in states with a history of slavery and that only a "formal acknowledgment and apologies, truth-telling processes, and reparations in various forms" would serve to achieve racial justice.
"I am calling on all states to stop denying — and start dismantling — racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent, and to confront past legacies and deliver redress," Bachelet said.
It's hoped the report, which drew on contributions from hundreds of experts and people of African descent, will build on the momentum generated by the scrutiny of racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.
The BLM movement was specifically praised in the report, as being deserving of "funding, public recognition and support".
