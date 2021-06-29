Journalists next up for Covid-19 vaccination
The government has confirmed that journalists would be next in line for Covid-19 vaccines, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said on Tuesday.
“On Monday, the government informed Sanef that journalists will be next in line as soon as all media houses submit their information regarding their employees’ age groups and regions where they are stationed,” read a Sanef statement.
“All community media establishments around the country including freelance journalists will also receive forms that they must complete and submit to Government Communications and Information System (GCIS)."
This is a developing story. More details to follow.
