[LISTEN] Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws





Paul Oxley of Gun Owners Of South Africa says the proposals are 'cynical' and in a country as crime-ridden as SA, 'the peak of idiocy'

Adele Kirsten at Gun Free South Africa says the proposals signify the government's shift towards prioritising public safety and public interest over individual rights

60 000 submissions have been made by members of the public regarding the Firearms Control Amendment Bill. © strelok/123rf.com

With just under a week left for South Africans to have their say on proposed amendments to firearm ownership laws, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King hosted a panel discussion on the amendments.

If given the go-ahead, it would make it illegal to own a gun for self-defence in the future.

That's just one of the controversial provisions of the Firearms Control Amendment Bill 2021 which has prompted heated public debate in recent months.

Earlier this month, protesters rallying against the proposed ban on firearm ownership for self-defense handed over their memorandum of demands during a demonstration outside Parliament.

Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that the amendments aren't an attempt to disarm citizens, but rather an attempt to build a safer South Africa.

However, the DA's shadow Minister of Police, Andrew Whitfield, has warned that the bill would be a 'victory for criminals' and would remove the last line of defence for millions of law-abiding citizens.

King was joined by several panelists, all of whom held strong views on the proposals.

This entire bill has been proposed to try and eliminate a constitutional right to life and bodily integrity. Paul Oxley, Chairperson - Gun Owners Of South Africa

The purpose of this act is to remove firearms so the police can maintain public order - how scary is that? Paul Oxley, Chairperson - Gun Owners Of South Africa

The research is clear that you are four times more likely to have your gun taken off you if you have a weapon when you are attacked than to be able to use it in self-defense. Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa

The UN made it very clear that having a weapon, a firearm in particular, for self-defence, is not a right and it's not a right in our constitution. Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa

The Firearms Control Amendment Bill 2021 can be accessed on the Civilian Secretariat for the Police’s website www.policesecretariat.gov.za and is open for public comment until the 4th of July 2021