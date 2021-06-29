[LISTEN] Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws
- Paul Oxley of Gun Owners Of South Africa says the proposals are 'cynical' and in a country as crime-ridden as SA, 'the peak of idiocy'
- Adele Kirsten at Gun Free South Africa says the proposals signify the government's shift towards prioritising public safety and public interest over individual rights
With just under a week left for South Africans to have their say on proposed amendments to firearm ownership laws, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King hosted a panel discussion on the amendments.
If given the go-ahead, it would make it illegal to own a gun for self-defence in the future.
That's just one of the controversial provisions of the Firearms Control Amendment Bill 2021 which has prompted heated public debate in recent months.
Earlier this month, protesters rallying against the proposed ban on firearm ownership for self-defense handed over their memorandum of demands during a demonstration outside Parliament.
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that the amendments aren't an attempt to disarm citizens, but rather an attempt to build a safer South Africa.
However, the DA's shadow Minister of Police, Andrew Whitfield, has warned that the bill would be a 'victory for criminals' and would remove the last line of defence for millions of law-abiding citizens.
King was joined by several panelists, all of whom held strong views on the proposals.
Take a listen to the debate by clicking the link above:
This entire bill has been proposed to try and eliminate a constitutional right to life and bodily integrity.Paul Oxley, Chairperson - Gun Owners Of South Africa
The purpose of this act is to remove firearms so the police can maintain public order - how scary is that?Paul Oxley, Chairperson - Gun Owners Of South Africa
The research is clear that you are four times more likely to have your gun taken off you if you have a weapon when you are attacked than to be able to use it in self-defense.Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa
The UN made it very clear that having a weapon, a firearm in particular, for self-defence, is not a right and it's not a right in our constitution.Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa
RELATED: Potential ban on firearm ownership for self defence 'idiocy' claims gun group
RELATED: Police Ministry receives 60 000 submissions about new gun law proposals
The Firearms Control Amendment Bill 2021 can be accessed on the Civilian Secretariat for the Police’s website www.policesecretariat.gov.za and is open for public comment until the 4th of July 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51727863_men-with-gun.html?vti=o2wx1kawnhz6g82wcj-1-6
More from Local
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations
The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent.Read More
Journalists next up for Covid-19 vaccination
The government is delivering on a promise it made previously to prioritise journalists in rolling out vaccines.Read More
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19
Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.Read More
ConCourt sentences Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court
The Constitutional Court delivered judgment in former president Jacob Zuma's contempt of court case on Tuesday morning.Read More
WC govt ups weekly vaccine targets to accomodate second Pfizer jabs and over-50s
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete for a provincial Covid-19 update.Read More
Scores of South Africans forced to buy food on credit
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Neil Roets, CEO at Debt Rescue, about the deeper issues of South Africans buying food on credit.Read More
Is your boss to blame for your burnout?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic.Read More
Milnerton residents concerned over contamination of Rietvlei wetland
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association about the pollution of the Rietvlei Nature Reserve.Read More
Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope.Read More