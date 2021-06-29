Transactional trends - the world has changed

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Understanding the Teenage Brain
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Natalie Solomon
Today at 14:40
Push the Produce FaceBook page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelly Kaimowitz
Today at 14:50
Music with Thando
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Thando Ngoasheng
Today at 15:20
ConCourt finds Zuma guilty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Costs for restaurants and patrons of using food delivery services
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 15:50
OUTA on AARTO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Advocate Stephanie Fick
Today at 16:05
ConCourt finds Zuma guilty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
Today at 16:20
Canned lion hunting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 16:55
Black Sash wants the Covid-19 SRD grant reinstated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Evashnee Naidu
Today at 17:05
Study: Vaccines likely induce strong, persistent immunity to COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Francois Venter
Today at 17:20
Thabo Mbeki's return to politics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 17:45
ConCourt finds Zuma guilty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February, political analyst
[LISTEN] Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws Sara-Jayne King hosts a Talking Point panel discussion on proposed amendments to firearm ownership laws.
Journalists next up for Covid-19 vaccination The government is delivering on a promise it made previously to prioritise journalists in rolling out vaccines.
ConCourt sentences Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court The Constitutional Court delivered judgment in former president Jacob Zuma's contempt of court case on Tuesday morning.
South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma.
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout.
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contem...
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa).
We're poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor.
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic.
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know.
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story.
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days.
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal" Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam.
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent.
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast.
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group.
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19 Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.
'It doesn't make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.
Business

Transactional trends - the world has changed

29 June 2021 12:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Absa
transactional banking

Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa).

It has been said that 2020 was a year of survival and 2021 will arguably be the inflection point that presents pathways out of the pandemic. Distinct patterns & relationships have emerged and will continue to shift - across organisations, businesses, regulators, consumers, and society. Green shoots have already presented themselves and the future players have not only capitalized on this but have already organized themselves to capture post-pandemic opportunities, and some are already seeing a clear step-change in growth.

Following the pandemic, distinct trends dominated and will very likely continue to embed themselves into consumer transactional preferences and key client needs.

Efficient liquidity management is (still) a core priority

Maintaining strong liquidity positions, whilst seeking optimisation remains foremost in Treasurers' minds. In addition, the quest to shorten accounts receivable whilst extending accounts payable through dynamic liquidity tools that provide the ability to produce forecasting, predictability, and previously unmodelled stress tests have been important but not at the expense of unsettling already unstable supply chain predictability.

Banks have seen an increase in client willingness to test new technologies that provide control and enable deeper understanding of business risks. Human-in-the-loop approaches with machine learning to build solutions that, for example, improve cash flow forecasting ability have been key for corporates, as well as spending time improving internal knowledge management systems for better visibility.

The lasting effect of Digitisation has been embraced

Payments, specifically, have continued to evolve. Payments experiences across Africa are varied, innovative and seamless at best, clunky and slow at worst. The sector sits at various stages of digitisation, disruption, demonetisation, dematerialisation, and democratisation. Creating meaningful client experiences requires striking the right balance between what is possible, innovative, and solves a real problem.

Alternative payment solutions enabled by banks, technology companies, payments aggregators, and mobile network operators delivered through a combination of existing and new solutions and prototypes (some conceived, built, tested, and deployed quite rapidly during the pandemic) have monumentally accelerated digital adoption, in some instances upending long-entrenched transactional behaviour altogether.

Regulation has also been a key catalyst to this. For example, Statutory bodies across Africa have demanded e-commerce alternatives as well as API based verified payments solutions to improve tax compliance and broaden the range of payment options. During the pandemic specifically, regulators across Africa increased mobile money transacting limits and removed or capped transaction fees, lowering the cost to serve, and facilitating the progress towards frictionless payments in several countries.

In addition, Cryptocurrencies can no longer be ignored – Central Banks are already pursuing Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiatives. Fiat to crypto (& vice-versa) products will become more topical and will continue to enjoy more mainstream discussions.

Partnerships are still important

All payments providers and partners need to work towards achieving relevant and scalable interoperability as far as possible whilst leveraging existing channels that work.

This will continue to lead all players (banks, technology companies, payments aggregators, mobile network operators) to find relevant partners with meaningful connections across mobile money, collections, statutory payment, merchant acquiring, and cross-border payment propositions. A wave of solution providers is sweeping through the continent with very real and scalable ideas at an infinitely faster rate of change than previously experienced, and end-to-end digital solutions, which facilitate enriched multi-client category and multi-sector ecosystems, will be possible by those that successfully leverage different infrastructure resources.

Risks, specifically Cyber risks, are on the up

With a surge in digital transactions, trust and security have moved to the fore. Increased visibility and scrutiny of transactions coupled with the ever-growing need for real-time transactions will be key.

Given the pivotal role of the financial sector in economic stability, banks as trusted custodians of depositor’s funds must continue to invest in infrastructure that provides security, including closer scrutiny of potential risks that may be introduced by partners. While technology that enables transaction speed and visibility is important, security is paramount, and a single security breach can destroy confidence in new innovations and cost much more in financial losses.

Absa embarked on a significant channel delivery programme, the results of which have been evident in the last year.

Our focus has been to build both integrated and online client channels that are not only relevant & intuitive but also enhance the client experience and provide robust security.

In our channel journey, we have relied heavily on client co-creation and feedback, which has been invaluable. Our focus on client experience has been tested and evidenced in our speed to onboarding on our host proposition, shortening the time significantly from previous time to transact measures. This has been possible due to a shift in our client engagement models with a focus on deeply understanding client needs at inception, as well as in-house channel build expertise to solution real-time.

Through the delivery of API-enabled statutory propositions and mobile propositions encompassing disbursement and integration with MNOs for float management on our online channels, we have facilitated greater tax compliance and supported the market drive towards cashless solutions that reflect underlying consumer needs.

In addition, our transactional banking solutions have been recognised industry-wide. From our evolving Covid-19 response, where our initial focus was on putting our employees and clients first, which was evidenced by our Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership, to our ongoing focus on providing clients with access to capture new growth opportunities enabled by meaningful liquidity, trade finance, and working capital support. Through our knowledge of various client sectors, we have built a comprehensive understanding of end-to-end solutions, providing relevant client needs underpinned and delivered through digital channels. Our cash management awards and industry recognition are a testament to this.

Our focus remains on capitalising on opportunities in the transactional business and the trends that continue to emerge. We see macro priorities in these key areas;

  • Digitisation of customer journeys, end to end - Investment to increase (fast track) the adoption of relevant technology across all areas of the business through AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Robotics, will continue to grow. This should look to solve for process automation and optimisation, increased fraud detection, enhanced customer service, biometric client identification, seamless client onboarding, and self-servicing. Enhancing non-repudiation and providing immutable transaction history for payments is critical.

  • The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) will lead to an exponential increase in intra-Africa trade, but we need transparent, efficient, real-time payments and other enhanced digital capabilities to underpin and facilitate this trade, this may be across various channels and infrastructure.

We believe that Absa is well on its way to fulfilling its mandate of being a truly digitally led Pan-African operator and we look forward to engaging with innovators across the continent.




