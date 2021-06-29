'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days' Mandy Wiener interviews James-Brent Styan, Western Cape Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson. 29 June 2021 4:12 PM
[LISTEN] Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws Sara-Jayne King hosts a Talking Point panel discussion on proposed amendments to firearm ownership laws. 29 June 2021 1:01 PM
[LISTEN] Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws Sara-Jayne King hosts a Talking Point panel discussion on proposed amendments to firearm ownership laws. 29 June 2021 1:01 PM
View all Local
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout. 29 June 2021 8:32 AM
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contem... 29 June 2021 7:34 AM
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contem... 29 June 2021 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Business
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch' John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 29 June 2021 4:56 PM
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19 Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub. 29 June 2021 11:18 AM
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'

29 June 2021 3:32 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Swaziland
King Mswati III
Mandy Wiener
eSwatini
Swaziland Solidarity Network
midday report
Lucky Lukhele

Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele.

  • King Mswati III has fled eSwatini for Mozambique, according to the Swaziland Solidarity Network

  • Before he left, he instructed the police to brutally suppress pro-democracy protestors, claims the Swaziland Solidarity Network

  • At least one protestor is left dead

FILE: King Mswati III of eSwatini, at Loftus Stadium for the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

King Mswati III has fled his country and is hiding out in Johannesburg, the Communist Party of eSwatini said on Tuesday.

According to the Swaziland Solidarity Network, he is not in South Africa, but in Mozambique.

Pro-democracy protests are sweeping the kingdom, with shops believed to belong to the King set alight.

There are reports of chaotic scenes on streets where police and the army have been deployed to target protestors.

Many Wiener interviewed Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele (scroll up to listen).

The army and police have taken over completely. All shops, businesses, banks… have now shut down… The King, via the acting Prime Minister, instructed the police to brutally suppress the protestors, which led to the current chaos…

Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network

Last night was the worst ever. That’s when the King fled the country, not to South Africa but to Mozambique… The King is out of the country… Before he left, he released the army to clear the way for him… They shot one protestor dead. We have about 10 or 15 in hospital… Swaziland is burning!

Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network



