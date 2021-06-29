'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'
-
King Mswati III has fled eSwatini for Mozambique, according to the Swaziland Solidarity Network
-
Before he left, he instructed the police to brutally suppress pro-democracy protestors, claims the Swaziland Solidarity Network
-
At least one protestor is left dead
King Mswati III has fled his country and is hiding out in Johannesburg, the Communist Party of eSwatini said on Tuesday.
According to the Swaziland Solidarity Network, he is not in South Africa, but in Mozambique.
Pro-democracy protests are sweeping the kingdom, with shops believed to belong to the King set alight.
There are reports of chaotic scenes on streets where police and the army have been deployed to target protestors.
Many Wiener interviewed Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele (scroll up to listen).
The army and police have taken over completely. All shops, businesses, banks… have now shut down… The King, via the acting Prime Minister, instructed the police to brutally suppress the protestors, which led to the current chaos…Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
Last night was the worst ever. That’s when the King fled the country, not to South Africa but to Mozambique… The King is out of the country… Before he left, he released the army to clear the way for him… They shot one protestor dead. We have about 10 or 15 in hospital… Swaziland is burning!Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
