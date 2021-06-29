'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'





King Mswati III has fled eSwatini for Mozambique, according to the Swaziland Solidarity Network

Before he left, he instructed the police to brutally suppress pro-democracy protestors, claims the Swaziland Solidarity Network

At least one protestor is left dead

FILE: King Mswati III of eSwatini, at Loftus Stadium for the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

King Mswati III has fled his country and is hiding out in Johannesburg, the Communist Party of eSwatini said on Tuesday.

According to the Swaziland Solidarity Network, he is not in South Africa, but in Mozambique.

Pro-democracy protests are sweeping the kingdom, with shops believed to belong to the King set alight.

There are reports of chaotic scenes on streets where police and the army have been deployed to target protestors.

Many Wiener interviewed Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele (scroll up to listen).

The army and police have taken over completely. All shops, businesses, banks… have now shut down… The King, via the acting Prime Minister, instructed the police to brutally suppress the protestors, which led to the current chaos… Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network