'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days'
-
Many areas across Cape Town are reporting localised flooding
-
The rain is expected to persist for the next two days
Emergency services in Cape Town are inundated after heavy downpours following an intense cold front that made landfall on Sunday.
Crews are monitoring areas prone to flooding.
Many roads in Bellville and Woodstock are flooded, warned the City of Cape Town.
Localised flooding across Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Philippi, and Lwandle has been reported.
Weather services expect rainy weather to persist on Wednesday and Thursday.
Mandy Wiener interviewed James-Brent Styan, Western Cape Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson (scroll up to listen).
… very serious but expected. This is what the Western Cape looks like in a wet winter. We get a lot of rain for a prolonged period…James-Brent Styan, spokesperson - Western Cape Provincial Environmental Affairs
It’s falling continuously. The ground is soaked… You see a lot of localised flooding… It will probably get worse over the next few days.James-Brent Styan, spokesperson - Western Cape Provincial Environmental Affairs
Towards the eastern parts of the city, about 2500 structures are flooded. In the northern parts… more than 3000 structures are flooded… The City is providing warm meals, blankets, milling, things to dry up the water…James-Brent Styan, spokesperson - Western Cape Provincial Environmental Affairs
