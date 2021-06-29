Streaming issues? Report here
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4

29 June 2021 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
restaurants
Mark Sham
restaurant industry
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
take away food
Level 4 lockdown
level 4
take aways
#LocalRestaurantLove
restaurant challenge
take out
Hanri Human

Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.
© rh2010/123rf.com

When the Level 4 lockdown announcement was made on Sunday night, he knew he had to do something to help restaurants says the founder and CEO of Suits & Sneakers, Mark Sham.

The hashtag #LocalRestaurantLove is not his own says Sham, but it's sparked a drive to boost local eateries.

"I don't know if this is the overall solution" Sham says, "but it is certainly something we can do right now."

As soon as I saw the hashtag I knew this is something I have to jump on. We have the resources... We can create video content...

Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers

The idea is for the next two weeks, can we just try and buy food from whichever place we really enjoy; can we take a picture of it and make a post about it on social media...

Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers

... tag the business and try and get others to do the same.

Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers

Restaurants are obviously going through a really hard time right now, but the people who are really getting battered are those waiters who are used to getting tips...

Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers

For more detail, take a listen:




