#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
When the Level 4 lockdown announcement was made on Sunday night, he knew he had to do something to help restaurants says the founder and CEO of Suits & Sneakers, Mark Sham.
The hashtag #LocalRestaurantLove is not his own says Sham, but it's sparked a drive to boost local eateries.
We all love challenges and this one is super exciting...— JWE (@journeywithevi) June 29, 2021
Don't forget to # #localrestaurantlove#wesupportallthatsfood #food #restaurants #support #love #hope #InspiredByYouAll #Foodies #foodie #eat #takeaways #pizza #pasta #chicken #meat #behealthy #vegetarian pic.twitter.com/lqPmc3egFc
"I don't know if this is the overall solution" Sham says, "but it is certainly something we can do right now."
As soon as I saw the hashtag I knew this is something I have to jump on. We have the resources... We can create video content...Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers
The idea is for the next two weeks, can we just try and buy food from whichever place we really enjoy; can we take a picture of it and make a post about it on social media...Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers
... tag the business and try and get others to do the same.Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers
Restaurants are obviously going through a really hard time right now, but the people who are really getting battered are those waiters who are used to getting tips...Mark Sham, CEO - Suits & Sneakers
For more detail, take a listen:
