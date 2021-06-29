Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch' John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 29 June 2021 4:56 PM
'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days' Mandy Wiener interviews James-Brent Styan, Western Cape Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson. 29 June 2021 4:12 PM
[LISTEN] Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws Sara-Jayne King hosts a Talking Point panel discussion on proposed amendments to firearm ownership laws. 29 June 2021 1:01 PM
View all Local
South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma. 29 June 2021 12:13 PM
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout. 29 June 2021 8:32 AM
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contem... 29 June 2021 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Business
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch' John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 29 June 2021 4:56 PM
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19 Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub. 29 June 2021 11:18 AM
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch'

29 June 2021 4:56 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
AARTO
John Maytham
demerit system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences

John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

  • A date for AARTO’s rollout has not been gazetted by the President

  • AARTO is being challenged on Constitutional grounds

  • AARTO is probably most well known for its intention to introduce a "demerit system" for traffic offenders

123rf.com

AARTO (Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences) is supposed to roll out on Thursday.

Several stakeholders claim there’s a lack of clarity around the new system, and precisely what will be implemented.

AARTO is intended to create a single national system of road traffic regulations and to hold motorists to account for traffic violations.

It will create a “demerit system”.

John Maytham interviewed Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), one of the organisations concerned about aspects of AARTO (scroll up to listen).

The date has not been gazetted by the President. That must be done before anything can happen… Maybe they are not ready to roll out AARTO? … Maybe they weren’t able to convince the President? …

Stephanie Fisk, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Can’t they wait for this Constitutional challenge, just to be sure? Before you waste taxpayers’ money, let’s have the argument!

Stephanie Fisk, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

I don’t think they are practically ready to roll this out nationwide…

Stephanie Fisk, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

I think the whole pie is rotten! … In principle there’s nothing wrong with the demerit system… but your administration needs to be up to scratch… The administration is so broken, we run the risk that innocent people’s rights can be infringed with the demerit system…

Stephanie Fisk, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse



29 June 2021 4:56 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
AARTO
John Maytham
demerit system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences

More from Local

'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days'

29 June 2021 4:12 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews James-Brent Styan, Western Cape Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws

29 June 2021 1:01 PM

Sara-Jayne King hosts a Talking Point panel discussion on proposed amendments to firearm ownership laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations

29 June 2021 12:28 PM

The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Journalists next up for Covid-19 vaccination

29 June 2021 12:16 PM

The government is delivering on a promise it made previously to prioritise journalists in rolling out vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19

29 June 2021 11:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt sentences Zuma to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court

29 June 2021 10:55 AM

The Constitutional Court delivered judgment in former president Jacob Zuma's contempt of court case on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt ups weekly vaccine targets to accomodate second Pfizer jabs and over-50s

29 June 2021 9:38 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete for a provincial Covid-19 update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scores of South Africans forced to buy food on credit

29 June 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Neil Roets, CEO at Debt Rescue, about the deeper issues of South Africans buying food on credit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is your boss to blame for your burnout?

29 June 2021 8:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Milnerton residents concerned over contamination of Rietvlei wetland

28 June 2021 6:25 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association about the pollution of the Rietvlei Nature Reserve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19

29 June 2021 11:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'

28 June 2021 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts

24 June 2021 2:41 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado

24 June 2021 11:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author)

23 June 2021 3:18 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10

23 June 2021 2:12 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on

23 June 2021 9:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus

Politics

'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'

World Africa

'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days'

Local

EWN Highlights

StatsSA says total employment decreased by 0.1%

29 June 2021 5:19 PM

Political pressure mounts on King Mswati as protests in country worsen

29 June 2021 5:12 PM

With no legal way out, Jacob Zuma prepares to hand himself over to police

29 June 2021 4:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA