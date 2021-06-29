AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch'
-
A date for AARTO’s rollout has not been gazetted by the President
-
AARTO is being challenged on Constitutional grounds
-
AARTO is probably most well known for its intention to introduce a "demerit system" for traffic offenders
AARTO (Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences) is supposed to roll out on Thursday.
Several stakeholders claim there’s a lack of clarity around the new system, and precisely what will be implemented.
AARTO is intended to create a single national system of road traffic regulations and to hold motorists to account for traffic violations.
It will create a “demerit system”.
John Maytham interviewed Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), one of the organisations concerned about aspects of AARTO (scroll up to listen).
The date has not been gazetted by the President. That must be done before anything can happen… Maybe they are not ready to roll out AARTO? … Maybe they weren’t able to convince the President? …Stephanie Fisk, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Can’t they wait for this Constitutional challenge, just to be sure? Before you waste taxpayers’ money, let’s have the argument!Stephanie Fisk, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
I don’t think they are practically ready to roll this out nationwide…Stephanie Fisk, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
I think the whole pie is rotten! … In principle there’s nothing wrong with the demerit system… but your administration needs to be up to scratch… The administration is so broken, we run the risk that innocent people’s rights can be infringed with the demerit system…Stephanie Fisk, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
