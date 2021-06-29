AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch'





A date for AARTO’s rollout has not been gazetted by the President

AARTO is being challenged on Constitutional grounds

AARTO is probably most well known for its intention to introduce a "demerit system" for traffic offenders

AARTO (Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences) is supposed to roll out on Thursday.

Several stakeholders claim there’s a lack of clarity around the new system, and precisely what will be implemented.

AARTO is intended to create a single national system of road traffic regulations and to hold motorists to account for traffic violations.

It will create a “demerit system”.

John Maytham interviewed Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), one of the organisations concerned about aspects of AARTO (scroll up to listen).

The date has not been gazetted by the President. That must be done before anything can happen… Maybe they are not ready to roll out AARTO? … Maybe they weren’t able to convince the President? … Stephanie Fisk, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Can’t they wait for this Constitutional challenge, just to be sure? Before you waste taxpayers’ money, let’s have the argument! Stephanie Fisk, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

I don’t think they are practically ready to roll this out nationwide… Stephanie Fisk, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse