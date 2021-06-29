Streaming issues? Report here
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire

29 June 2021 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Nando's
branding
ConCourt Ruling
social commentary
Jacob Zuma sentenced
msholozi

The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.

Nando's SA, as usual, has been quick to jump on the big news of the day.

Its comment on Jacob Zuma's 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court has social media aflame.

The former president has five days in which to hand himself over to the police - "Delivery in 5 days" quips Nando's.

Nando's have done it again! exclaims advertising and branding expert Andy Rice.

He sees it as one of the few times the fast food chain has really taken a political stance.

You could also say they're simply taking a stance on corruption which is fair enough, because there's a conviction now...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

If you're not pushing buttons then maybe you're taking a soft and easy route.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

In this country it's quite hard to spot the distinction between politics and social commentary!

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Of course there's been an immediate response on social media with some appreciative of Nando's social commentary while apparent Zuma supporters vow to ditch their favourite take away.

Listen to Andy Rice on The Money Show's ad feature 'Heroes and Zeros'.




