As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
Nando's SA, as usual, has been quick to jump on the big news of the day.
Its comment on Jacob Zuma's 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court has social media aflame.
The former president has five days in which to hand himself over to the police - "Delivery in 5 days" quips Nando's.
A lockdown we can all get behind #JacobZuma #ListenProperly pic.twitter.com/Jvx2T8hv2q— NandosSA (@NandosSA) June 29, 2021
Nando's have done it again! exclaims advertising and branding expert Andy Rice.
He sees it as one of the few times the fast food chain has really taken a political stance.
You could also say they're simply taking a stance on corruption which is fair enough, because there's a conviction now...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
If you're not pushing buttons then maybe you're taking a soft and easy route.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
In this country it's quite hard to spot the distinction between politics and social commentary!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Of course there's been an immediate response on social media with some appreciative of Nando's social commentary while apparent Zuma supporters vow to ditch their favourite take away.
Disappointed in Nandos, you’ve lost this “one customer” pic.twitter.com/WAOylZSKTm— Flawless Bae (@flawless_bae_ba) June 29, 2021
I will never in my life buy Nandos ever again .— umzukulu ka Seven (@velingobese_ZA) June 29, 2021
RT. pic.twitter.com/YLo7K279gZ
A person who has never tasted Nandos saying they'll NEVER buy it again. pic.twitter.com/sFJP2K4koc— Khush (@Khush_ZA) June 29, 2021
The replies of people saying they’ll never eat Nandos chicken again have me in stitches. 🤣🤣🤣 It’s the same crowd that vowed to never watch eNCA or use WhatsApp again 🙃 https://t.co/aL3LaSe6d6— Kananelo (@kaysexwale) June 29, 2021
Listen to Andy Rice on The Money Show's ad feature 'Heroes and Zeros'.
