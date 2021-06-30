Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS
- An employee working from home must have a dedicated room for the purpose in order to claim tax deductions, says lawyer
- Employees must meet the requirements in Income Tax Act
- Employees must meet the burden of proof, says lawyer Elaine Nunez
Before anyone deducts any home office expenses from SARS, they must understand the underlying requirements and ensure they can discharge their burden of proof. Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, discusses with Africa Melane what the requirements are for a deduction.
Not only must employees meet the requirements in the Income Tax Act but they must also be aware of their burden of proof.Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA
Here are the requirements in a nutshell:
- The home office must be specifically equipped with all the necessary instruments, tools, and equipment that employees would otherwise use in the office to perform their duties.
- The home office must be used regularly and exclusively for work purposes.
The home office may not be used for any other purpose other than to perform their work duties. There is a misconception that if an employee uses their dining room during the day as a home office that they will qualify. This is in fact not true. it must be a separate space.Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA
- The final requirement is dependent on the employee's remuneration structure. For normal salaried employees, they must perform their work duties mainly from the home office.
This means that more than half of their employment duties during the year of assessment are in fact performed from the home office.Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA
What can you claim for?
No private or domestic expenses may be included in a claim, she notes.
Unfortunately, for employees, this is even more limited.Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA
The allowable expenditure that may be claimed by employees may only relate to rental, cost of repairs for the premises, and expenses in connection with the premises.
It includes items such as electricity, water, and wear and tear of assets used in the home office.
But the thing that employees must be aware of is that if there is an expense that is incurred for the whole premises, this will be apportioned for the home office area.Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA
It's not always a big amount and I think that is another misconception that employees might have.Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA
Scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35688826_businessman-dressed-in-suit-and-shorts-working-with-laptop-on-the-sunbed-at-the-beach.html?term=working%2Bbeach&vti=ndtl2rzf582qn1m7ku-1-3
