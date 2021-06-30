Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Africrypt: Biggest bitcoin heist of 2021? Where are the Cajee brothers?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Hanekom - Founder at Hanekom Attorneys
Today at 09:50
Lockdown impact on NGO's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 10:08
The History Of: Money with SARB
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pradeep Maharaj - Group Executive Currency Management at Reserve Bank
Today at 10:33
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:40
Why are retail workers not prioritised
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Victor Lekgoba
Today at 10:45
SA director Rob dos Santos' short film, 'A Moment' makes waves globally
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Robert Dos Santos - Producer of the upcoming movie Barnard at Move Producer
Today at 11:05
Sex, lies and DNA: why many ‘Bothas’ in South Africa have the wrong surname
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Greeff
Today at 11:32
Vinpro launches urgent interim interdict application to lift ban on the sale of wine in W Cape
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 11:44
Disaster relief
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Local
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling. 29 June 2021 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deduction 30 June 2021 8:43 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS

30 June 2021 8:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SARS
working from home
working from office
tax deductions

Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deduction
  • An employee working from home must have a dedicated room for the purpose in order to claim tax deductions, says lawyer
  • Employees must meet the requirements in Income Tax Act
  • Employees must meet the burden of proof, says lawyer Elaine Nunez
At the office, working hard. (© Chonlachai Panprommas/123rf.com)

Before anyone deducts any home office expenses from SARS, they must understand the underlying requirements and ensure they can discharge their burden of proof. Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, discusses with Africa Melane what the requirements are for a deduction.

Not only must employees meet the requirements in the Income Tax Act but they must also be aware of their burden of proof.

Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA

Here are the requirements in a nutshell:

  • The home office must be specifically equipped with all the necessary instruments, tools, and equipment that employees would otherwise use in the office to perform their duties.
  • The home office must be used regularly and exclusively for work purposes.

The home office may not be used for any other purpose other than to perform their work duties. There is a misconception that if an employee uses their dining room during the day as a home office that they will qualify. This is in fact not true. it must be a separate space.

Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA
  • The final requirement is dependent on the employee's remuneration structure. For normal salaried employees, they must perform their work duties mainly from the home office.

This means that more than half of their employment duties during the year of assessment are in fact performed from the home office.

Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA

What can you claim for?

No private or domestic expenses may be included in a claim, she notes.

Unfortunately, for employees, this is even more limited.

Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA

The allowable expenditure that may be claimed by employees may only relate to rental, cost of repairs for the premises, and expenses in connection with the premises.

It includes items such as electricity, water, and wear and tear of assets used in the home office.

But the thing that employees must be aware of is that if there is an expense that is incurred for the whole premises, this will be apportioned for the home office area.

Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA

It's not always a big amount and I think that is another misconception that employees might have.

Elaine Nunez, Admitted Attorney - Tax Consulting SA

Scroll up to listen to the interview




30 June 2021 8:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SARS
working from home
working from office
tax deductions

More from Business

#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4

29 June 2021 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire

29 June 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA

29 June 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert

29 June 2021 7:09 PM

The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transactional trends - the world has changed

29 June 2021 12:49 PM

Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

28 June 2021 7:54 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels

28 June 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food Lover’s Market withdraws honey after trademark dispute with tiny producer

28 June 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nature’s Gold Honey owner Debbie Power, and Food Lover's Market CEO Brian Coppin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4

29 June 2021 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire

29 June 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is your boss to blame for your burnout?

29 June 2021 8:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels

28 June 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Installing generators in your complex - is complex

28 June 2021 9:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed'

27 June 2021 3:18 PM

In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition

26 June 2021 3:34 PM

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021

25 June 2021 5:26 PM

John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits

Local Opinion Politics

South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus

Politics

'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'

World Africa

EWN Highlights

COVID tourism impact could top $4 trillion: UN

30 June 2021 7:52 AM

Prison unions want inmates, officials to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccine

30 June 2021 7:45 AM

Reserve Bank turns 100, promises to protect SA economy under COVID

30 June 2021 7:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA