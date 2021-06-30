Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits
-
Jacob Zuma will retain all his taxpayer-funded benefits, despite being sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court
-
A President can only lose state benefits if he is impeached while in office
Former President Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court, the Constitutional Court found.
It has sentenced him to 15 months in jail.
Various political parties have welcomed Zuma’s upcoming incarceration and calls have been made for his presidential benefits to be revoked immediately.
Some, not all, of his current taxpayer-funded benefits include:
-
R3 million per year salary for life
-
A security detail
-
Annual flights
-
Staff for his private office, including a spokesperson and admin assistant
-
Various benefits for his spouses
Should Zuma lose his expensive perks?
Can he?
Africa Melane interviewed Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance (scroll up to listen).
A former President can only lose those [benefits] if he was impeached while in office… He will continue to receive those benefits…Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency - Democratic Alliance
The Constitution didn’t foresee circumstances like this… It does feel very wrong, particularly given his disregard for the law… The Constitution presumes acts of good faith…Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency - Democratic Alliance
The abuse of the ANC’s Parliamentary majority has contributed to the situation we find ourselves in, including the status of President Jacob Zuma right now. In addition to the DA’s court cases, there have been multiple Motions of No Confidence, dating as far back as 2007, that the DA initiated…Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency - Democratic Alliance
This is an important lesson for voters…Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency - Democratic Alliance
Voting against your own caucus is, basically, signing your resignation letter.Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency - Democratic Alliance
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch'
John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days'
Mandy Wiener interviews James-Brent Styan, Western Cape Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson.Read More
[LISTEN] Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws
Sara-Jayne King hosts a Talking Point panel discussion on proposed amendments to firearm ownership laws.Read More
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations
The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent.Read More
Journalists next up for Covid-19 vaccination
The government is delivering on a promise it made previously to prioritise journalists in rolling out vaccines.Read More
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19
Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.Read More
More from Opinion
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert
The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.Read More
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch'
John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19
Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.Read More
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.Read More
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?
The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.Read More
More from Politics
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert
The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.Read More
South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contempt case.Read More
Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma contempt ruling.Read More
Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation
President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Sahpra against political attacks and intimidation last night, just days after the EFF's vaccine protest.Read More
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep
Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks.Read More