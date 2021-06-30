Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits





Jacob Zuma will retain all his taxpayer-funded benefits, despite being sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court

A President can only lose state benefits if he is impeached while in office

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Former President Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court, the Constitutional Court found.

It has sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

Various political parties have welcomed Zuma’s upcoming incarceration and calls have been made for his presidential benefits to be revoked immediately.

Some, not all, of his current taxpayer-funded benefits include:

R3 million per year salary for life

A security detail

Annual flights

Staff for his private office, including a spokesperson and admin assistant

Various benefits for his spouses

Should Zuma lose his expensive perks?

Can he?

Africa Melane interviewed Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance (scroll up to listen).

A former President can only lose those [benefits] if he was impeached while in office… He will continue to receive those benefits… Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency - Democratic Alliance

The Constitution didn’t foresee circumstances like this… It does feel very wrong, particularly given his disregard for the law… The Constitution presumes acts of good faith… Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency - Democratic Alliance

The abuse of the ANC’s Parliamentary majority has contributed to the situation we find ourselves in, including the status of President Jacob Zuma right now. In addition to the DA’s court cases, there have been multiple Motions of No Confidence, dating as far back as 2007, that the DA initiated… Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency - Democratic Alliance

This is an important lesson for voters… Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency - Democratic Alliance