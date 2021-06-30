



Waste pickers play a useful role in recycling residents' and businesses' waste says waste picker advocate Steven Leeu

There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers, says Leeu

Leeu says there need to be social benefits and transport for this sector

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu formerly of African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO), who now advocates for a number of groups and individuals about how they are trying to formalise the work done by thousands of waste pickers across the country. They have made progress in some areas, but have met resistance in others.

African Reclaimers Organisation was started about three years ago because those involved felt the work being done was neither recognised or taken seriously by government, says Leeu.

No one even wanted to see someone pulling a trolley on the street, not realising these people are helping the environment as well as the municipalities to make sure the environment is clean and well taken care of, and people are able to put food on the table through all this rubbish they are collecting. Steven Leeu - Waste picker advocate

People who are doing this work are being criticised and called names and even chased away from getting recyclable materials. Steven Leeu - Waste picker advocate

For those who rely on this work as their sole income, it needs to be done on a daily or weekly, and for some only on a monthly basis, he adds.

Would it not be useful to have a universal way to recognise waste collectors, asks Refilwe?

Steven Leeu says this does form part of the discussion regarding recognition. ARO and others have had several meetings with the City of Johannesburg and the Environmental Affairs Department in this regard.

But the recognition they come with is something other than what the waste pickers want. Steven Leeu - Waste picker advocate

ARO and other groups and individuals have produced guidelines for the discussion with the department, to explain what they mean by recognition.

One, we mean social benefits. There are many ladies doing this work and when she is pregnant and has to go on maternity leave it means there is no food. Steven Leeu - Waste picker advocate

He says uniforms are another issue.

You need to have uniforms, and PPE, so that residents and businesses that produce waste can give access to waste pickers to say we recognise these people by their uniform. There should be a national uniform that waste pickers all over South Africa can use. Steven Leeu - Waste picker advocate

Thirdly, he says there is a need for transportation.

Pulling a trolly, about 350kg of waste over a long distance, is like killing someone because the heart cannot contain such a weight for such a long distance. Steven Leeu - Waste picker advocate

