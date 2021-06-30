You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard
-
A Cape Town company the sells PPE has erected a billboard with a conspiratorial, anti-vaccine message
-
The billboard may contravene the Disaster Risk Management regulations which ban the spread of misinformation about Covid-19
It’s really weird that a PPE company is anti-vaccination! … How cynical is this?John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
A Cape Town-based company that sells Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitisers has erected an anti-vaccine billboard on Beach Road in Milnerton.
On the SAN-I-TIZE website, it says that it “specialises in the direct importation and distribution of medical and emergency supplies to state and private hospitals, governments and the private sector".
Being anti-science and in the medical equipment supply industry seems like a contradiction, so John Maytham asked GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature Brett Herron why he thinks anti-vaxxers are selling PPE (scroll up to listen).
The City of Cape Town says the billboard is illegal, not because of the message it displays, but because the company did not apply for authorisation.
The anti-vaccination message falls outside of the City’s authority to deal with, it said.
Maytham also reached out to SAN-I-TIZE and is waiting for a response.
The misinformation in that billboard contravenes regulations. The Bill Gates conspiracy is brought into it… there’s a picture of him. There’s an implied message that Bill Gates is implanting some chip in our bodies, and we should avoid the vaccine on that basis…Brett Herron, GOOD
Does the message contravene the Disaster Risk Management regulations which prohibit the spreading of misinformation?Brett Herron, GOOD
It’s irresponsible and reckless... A company that is trading in Covid PPE to be supporting this kind of message is cynical and reckless. The hypocrisy is astounding… making a profit while suggesting people shouldn’t be vaccinated…Brett Herron, GOOD
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bill_Gates_at_NIH_in_2018_(45825529505).jpg
