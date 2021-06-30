Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman
- Political commentator Prof Steven Friedman says Section 25 of the Constitution is unlikely to be amended
- The EFF and the ANC cannot see eye to eye on the proposed amendments to allow for land expropriation without compensation
- Former president Thabo Mbeki recently criticised the ANC's land expropriation plans
- Friedman says land expropriation without compensation is possible without amending Section 25 of the Constitution
Political scientist and commentator Professor Steven Friedman says the debate on amending Section 25 of the Constitution has become political theatre.
The ANC and the EFF cannot agree on how to amend Section 25 to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
Various political figures have been weighing in on the debate, including former president Thabo Mbeki.
Friedman says it's unlikely that the proposed amendments to Section 25 of the Constitution will materialise.
Even if the ANC and the EFF do agree on the terms of the amendment, he says the matter will probably be taken to court by property owners.
Friedman adds that a constitutional amendment is not needed to carry out land expropriation without compensation.
I'm increasingly convinced that this whole Section 25 debate is simple political theatre.Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University Of Johannesburg
Everybody who has studied the law knows that you don't need to change the Constitution to expropriate without compensation if that's what you want to do.Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University Of Johannesburg
The Constitution doesn't need to be changed. It seems very unlikely that the Constitution will be changed and I think a lot of political actors are simply covering their backs.Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University Of Johannesburg
Everybody knew that it would be difficult for the EFF and ANC to agree.... even if the ANC and the EFF were to agree, it doesn't necessarily mean that the Constitution would be changed because if it did go through and property owners were upset, I can assure you that within days somebody would approach the courts and say you don't need two-thirds, you need 75% because it's a fundamental right.Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University Of Johannesburg
