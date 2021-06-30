Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist
Today at 15:10
Spar Beacon Isle's gesture to help local restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan Brown
Today at 15:20
Storm update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James-Brent Styan
Today at 15:40
Medical negligence costs country's provincial hospitals billions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gregory Whittaker
Today at 15:50
Winter vacation student support programme to go ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:05
Children still lowest risk of dying from Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mark Cotton - Head Of The Children'S Infecti at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 16:20
How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent
Today at 16:55
Ons Plek wins City of Cape Town award for its work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pam Jackson
Today at 17:05
Focus on Nkandla as Zuma supporters expected to flock there
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma's brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference. 30 June 2021 12:49 PM
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue. 30 June 2021 12:16 PM
Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the C... 30 June 2021 11:28 AM
'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area. 30 June 2021 11:12 AM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape. 30 June 2021 1:30 PM
SA Reserve Bank turns 100 today – issues commemorative R5 coin John Maytham interviews Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management at the South African Reserve Bank. 30 June 2021 12:01 PM
Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deduction 30 June 2021 8:43 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal" Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal" Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000

30 June 2021 11:10 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Hollywood
Movies
Auction
Harrison Ford
Indiana Jones
PropStore

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week.

  • A hat worn by Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones movie franchise, is expected to go for up to $500 000when it's put under the hammer at a virtual auction of more than 1 300 iconic movie props this week

  • Other items up for grabs include glasses worn by Daniel Radcliff in the Harry Potter movies and Carrie Fisher's script from Star Wars

  • The auction is being hosted by movie memorabilia vendor, PropStore

Movie fans are being given the opportunity to bid on some of the most famous props in Hollywood history this week.

A virtual auction is happening online, hosted by movie memorabilia vendor PropStore.

Among the items going under the hammer, Indiana Jones' famous fedora worn by Harrison Ford in the movie franchise and which is expected to fetch close to $500 000.

Among the other 1 300 iconic movie props up expected to make big money are Princess Leia actor Carrie Fisher's annotated "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" script and Tom Cruise's sword from "The Last Samurai."

Chuck Costas, is the Business Development VP at Prop Store, one of the worlds leading vendors of TV and movie props, costumes and entertainment memorabilia - who're hosting the auction.

We source things from cast and crew members, it was pretty common back in the day that after the production there would be parking lot sales or they would be allowed to keep things after the movie was over.

Chuck Costas, Business Development VP - Prop Store

We do have things that come directly from the actors, for example in this lot we have some items coming directly from The Partridge Family actress Susan Day.

Chuck Costas, Business Development VP - Prop Store

So how do those bidding, know that they're getting the real deal, asks Sara-Jayne King?

Costas says in the case of the Indiana Jones fedora, there are a few clues.

In the sweatband, for instance, there are the initials I.J which are embossed in gold which is something you look for in those authentic hats.

Chuck Costas, Business Development VP - Prop Store

Earlier this week a pair of glasses worn by actor Daniel Radcliffe in the Harry Potter movies were sold for $55 000.




