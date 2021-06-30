Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000
-
A hat worn by Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones movie franchise, is expected to go for up to $500 000when it's put under the hammer at a virtual auction of more than 1 300 iconic movie props this week
-
Other items up for grabs include glasses worn by Daniel Radcliff in the Harry Potter movies and Carrie Fisher's script from Star Wars
-
The auction is being hosted by movie memorabilia vendor, PropStore
Movie fans are being given the opportunity to bid on some of the most famous props in Hollywood history this week.
A virtual auction is happening online, hosted by movie memorabilia vendor PropStore.
Among the items going under the hammer, Indiana Jones' famous fedora worn by Harrison Ford in the movie franchise and which is expected to fetch close to $500 000.
Among the other 1 300 iconic movie props up expected to make big money are Princess Leia actor Carrie Fisher's annotated "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" script and Tom Cruise's sword from "The Last Samurai."
Chuck Costas, is the Business Development VP at Prop Store, one of the worlds leading vendors of TV and movie props, costumes and entertainment memorabilia - who're hosting the auction.
We source things from cast and crew members, it was pretty common back in the day that after the production there would be parking lot sales or they would be allowed to keep things after the movie was over.Chuck Costas, Business Development VP - Prop Store
We do have things that come directly from the actors, for example in this lot we have some items coming directly from The Partridge Family actress Susan Day.Chuck Costas, Business Development VP - Prop Store
So how do those bidding, know that they're getting the real deal, asks Sara-Jayne King?
Costas says in the case of the Indiana Jones fedora, there are a few clues.
In the sweatband, for instance, there are the initials I.J which are embossed in gold which is something you look for in those authentic hats.Chuck Costas, Business Development VP - Prop Store
Earlier this week a pair of glasses worn by actor Daniel Radcliffe in the Harry Potter movies were sold for $55 000.
Wingardium Leviosa to the winner of Harry Potter’s eyeglasses. All $55,000 of this hammer price will directly benefit Lumos. Learn more at https://t.co/0RY4GZIbSC#HarryPotter #PropStoreLiveAuction #WeAreLumos pic.twitter.com/V2FFpCDctx— Prop Store (@propstore_com) June 29, 2021
