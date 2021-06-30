And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize
- Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha was born in Limpopo and began singing in church
- The 27-year-old is currently studying at the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden
- Rangwanasha won the song prize at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition earlier this month
Fresh from scooping the song prize at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021 competition, South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha joined Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast on Saturday morning.
Limpopo-born Masabane studied at the Tshwane University of Technology and the University of Cape Town before heading to London where she is currently a Jette Parker Young Artist at the Royal Opera House in London.
She told King there was a nail-biting audition process to endure before learning she had secured a place in the prestigious Cardiff Singer competition.
The director of the Jette Parker programme asked me if I would be interested in applying for the competition and , you know, I grew up listening to this competition.Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, Winner, Song Prize - BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021
My love for music started in church, I started singing in the church choir.Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, Winner, Song Prize - BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021
Although it was South Korea's Gihoon Kim who ultimately walked away as the competition's main winner, Rangwanasha bagged the song prize for her spectacular rendition of Catalina's Ebben? Ne andro lontana.
Click below to listen to Masabane's incredible performance:
In 2019, Rangwanasha sang soprano solo in Verdi‘s Requiem with Oude Libertas choir in Stellenbosch, and was nominated Best Singer in the opera category for Woordfees 2019.
Next month she will join the ensemble of Staatsoper Bern for two seasons where her repertoire will include Élisabeth de Valois Don Carlos and Elettra Idomeneo.
RELATED: Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it
More from World
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week.Read More
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele.Read More
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations
The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent.Read More
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”
Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sectorRead More
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries
In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise onRead More
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France
Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.Read More
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing
Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems.Read More
More from Local
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla.Read More
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference.Read More
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood
John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue.Read More
'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area.Read More
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard
John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.Read More
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits
Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
More from Entertainment
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week.Read More
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”
Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sectorRead More
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries
In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise onRead More
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album
CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam.Read More
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket
Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT.Read More
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app.Read More
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves.Read More