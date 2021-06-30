And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize





Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha was born in Limpopo and began singing in church

The 27-year-old is currently studying at the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden

Rangwanasha won the song prize at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition earlier this month

Fresh from scooping the song prize at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021 competition, South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha joined Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast on Saturday morning.

Limpopo-born Masabane studied at the Tshwane University of Technology and the University of Cape Town before heading to London where she is currently a Jette Parker Young Artist at the Royal Opera House in London.

She told King there was a nail-biting audition process to endure before learning she had secured a place in the prestigious Cardiff Singer competition.

The director of the Jette Parker programme asked me if I would be interested in applying for the competition and , you know, I grew up listening to this competition. Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, Winner, Song Prize - BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021

My love for music started in church, I started singing in the church choir. Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, Winner, Song Prize - BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021

Although it was South Korea's Gihoon Kim who ultimately walked away as the competition's main winner, Rangwanasha bagged the song prize for her spectacular rendition of Catalina's Ebben? Ne andro lontana.

Click below to listen to Masabane's incredible performance:

In 2019, Rangwanasha sang soprano solo in Verdi‘s Requiem with Oude Libertas choir in Stellenbosch, and was nominated Best Singer in the opera category for Woordfees 2019.

Next month she will join the ensemble of Staatsoper Bern for two seasons where her repertoire will include Élisabeth de Valois Don Carlos and Elettra Idomeneo.

