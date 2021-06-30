No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood
- CoCT Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood says the paintball markers have been reinstated for a six-month interim period
- Wood admits the authorities have had no consultation with civic and public groups about the use of paintball markers
- She says Cape Nature is responsible for permits and authorising the use of paintball markers and other tools to manage baboon troops on the Cape Peninsula
RELATED: City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons
There was immense pressure once the baboons moved into the urban areas, from many members of the public, but also from concerned people about the baboons and that there were more injuries.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
She says discussions were held with the City of Cape Town, Western Cape government, Cape Nature and Cape of Good Hope SPCA (CGHSPCA), "and some other key people."
After the discussions, we went back and looked at the paintball marker and this was very much a process led by Cape Nature as they are the oversight - they give the permit and they approve the conditions under which that permit can be used and how they can be used.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
As authorities, we need to make sure we take welfare considerations into anything we do so obviously the SPCA is a key partner as well.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
Both Cape Nature and CGHSPCA decided to support the paintball Standard Operating Procedures she says.
So then we agreed to reinstate the paintball SOP on Friday [25 June] and the signs have been very good. We have done very well.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
Is the way paintball markers are being used since the Friday reintroduction different from the previous usage, asks John Maytham?
[The use of paintball markers] is not substantially different. It is very much the same but what did happen is there were certain key phrases and certain objectives which we changed at the beginning of the SOP to make it clearer what is allowed and what is not allowed.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
It is very much the same as before but we just clarified what is acceptable use and what is humane use and the SPCA were very happy with that.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
Was this clarification needed because baboon monitors were not using the paintball markers within acceptable parameters, asks John?
Wood makes it clear that there is no evidence to back this up.
There is no indication of that since the new service provider and before. There are no details. Many of the photos that go around were of previous paintball use.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
She then appears to contradict herself stating there may have been occasions where the SOP was not followed.
There have been occasions previously where maybe the SOP was not followed completely - but in the last couple of months, there was no direct evidence that the rangers or service provider had not used it according to the SOP. In fact, the current service provider is exceptionally cautious and exceptionally careful.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
Something I am very excited about is that Cape nature and CGHSPCA are going to come into the field with us and make sure first-hand that SOPs are being followed. They will have much more oversight which is fantastic for us.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
Have the authorities had discussions with civil society and resident groups who are opposed to the use of paintball markers, asks John?
We haven't as yet and that is why it is only in as an interim measure for six months because it is an emergency to get it back in.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
We have been in discussions with councilors and we are going through to the sub-councils.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
During this interim period, Wood says Cape Nature has been asked to run workshops for groups to look at all the baboon tools that are being used, as that is the authority that gives approval for their use.
CapeTalk listener Gwen messaged to ask about the baboon protocols. She says she was in Simons Town on Saturday and saw rangers shooting two baboons with paintball guns.
Where can the public read the baboon management protocols?
Wood says the amended protocol will be on both the City and service provider NCC's websites.
There are very strict rules so people must register complaints to Cape Nature if they believe it is not being done according to the SOP.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
A listener from Betty's Bay messaged John describing how the rangers paintball baboons, causing stress and the scattering of the troop. The message states that this heavy-handed approach should be replaced with a softer approach such as the system introduced in Greyton.
Scroll up to listen to the audio interview.
Source : Lizell Persens/EWN
More from Local
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla.Read More
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference.Read More
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize
Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area.Read More
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard
John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.Read More
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits
Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
More from Politics
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla.Read More
Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.Read More
'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area.Read More
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits
Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert
The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.Read More
South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contempt case.Read More