Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood

30 June 2021 12:16 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
julia wood
CoCT
baboons
paintball markers

John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue.
  • CoCT Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood says the paintball markers have been reinstated for a six-month interim period
  • Wood admits the authorities have had no consultation with civic and public groups about the use of paintball markers
  • She says Cape Nature is responsible for permits and authorising the use of paintball markers and other tools to manage baboon troops on the Cape Peninsula
NCC marshalls Kataza the baboon in Tokai on 17 October 2020. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN

RELATED: City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons

There was immense pressure once the baboons moved into the urban areas, from many members of the public, but also from concerned people about the baboons and that there were more injuries.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

She says discussions were held with the City of Cape Town, Western Cape government, Cape Nature and Cape of Good Hope SPCA (CGHSPCA), "and some other key people."

After the discussions, we went back and looked at the paintball marker and this was very much a process led by Cape Nature as they are the oversight - they give the permit and they approve the conditions under which that permit can be used and how they can be used.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

As authorities, we need to make sure we take welfare considerations into anything we do so obviously the SPCA is a key partner as well.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

Both Cape Nature and CGHSPCA decided to support the paintball Standard Operating Procedures she says.

So then we agreed to reinstate the paintball SOP on Friday [25 June] and the signs have been very good. We have done very well.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

Is the way paintball markers are being used since the Friday reintroduction different from the previous usage, asks John Maytham?

[The use of paintball markers] is not substantially different. It is very much the same but what did happen is there were certain key phrases and certain objectives which we changed at the beginning of the SOP to make it clearer what is allowed and what is not allowed.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

It is very much the same as before but we just clarified what is acceptable use and what is humane use and the SPCA were very happy with that.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

Was this clarification needed because baboon monitors were not using the paintball markers within acceptable parameters, asks John?

Wood makes it clear that there is no evidence to back this up.

There is no indication of that since the new service provider and before. There are no details. Many of the photos that go around were of previous paintball use.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

She then appears to contradict herself stating there may have been occasions where the SOP was not followed.

There have been occasions previously where maybe the SOP was not followed completely - but in the last couple of months, there was no direct evidence that the rangers or service provider had not used it according to the SOP. In fact, the current service provider is exceptionally cautious and exceptionally careful.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

Something I am very excited about is that Cape nature and CGHSPCA are going to come into the field with us and make sure first-hand that SOPs are being followed. They will have much more oversight which is fantastic for us.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

Have the authorities had discussions with civil society and resident groups who are opposed to the use of paintball markers, asks John?

We haven't as yet and that is why it is only in as an interim measure for six months because it is an emergency to get it back in.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

We have been in discussions with councilors and we are going through to the sub-councils.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

During this interim period, Wood says Cape Nature has been asked to run workshops for groups to look at all the baboon tools that are being used, as that is the authority that gives approval for their use.

CapeTalk listener Gwen messaged to ask about the baboon protocols. She says she was in Simons Town on Saturday and saw rangers shooting two baboons with paintball guns.

Where can the public read the baboon management protocols?

Wood says the amended protocol will be on both the City and service provider NCC's websites.

There are very strict rules so people must register complaints to Cape Nature if they believe it is not being done according to the SOP.

Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town

A listener from Betty's Bay messaged John describing how the rangers paintball baboons, causing stress and the scattering of the troop. The message states that this heavy-handed approach should be replaced with a softer approach such as the system introduced in Greyton.

Scroll up to listen to the audio interview.




