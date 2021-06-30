SA Reserve Bank turns 100 today – issues commemorative R5 coin
-
The South African Reserve Bank started operating on 30 June 1921
-
It replaced the SA pound with the rand in 1961
-
The Sarb is issuing eight million commemorative R5 coins, starting today
-
Before the Sarb, commercial banks issued their own money
Happy 100th birthday, South African Reserve Bank!
Africa’s oldest central bank started managing monetary policy on this day (30 June) in 1921.
To celebrate the centenary, the Sarb will release a commemorative R5 coin into circulation this week, depicting previously issued coins, as well as a “teaser” for an upcoming coin.
Only the Sarb may issue banknotes and coins.
The Sarb introduced the rand on 14 February 1961 to replace the South African pound.
John Maytham interviewed Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management at the Sarb.
Maharaj spoke about the history of the Sarb and how South Africa’s currency mirrored the changing economic and political environment in the country.
He even gave his expert opinion on which side is “heads” and which is “tails” (scroll up to listen).
The coin goes into circulation today. We’ve produced eight million of it… We’re not considering a R10 coin at this stage…Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management - Sarb
There are 16 million R5 coins in circulation today… We see a steady increase in the volume and value of coins and banknotes in circulation… A significant proportion of our country’s population relies on cash.Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management - Sarb
Prior to the Sarb’s establishment, commercial banks issued their own money…Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management - Sarb
The history of money goes back 10 000 years… The Chinese started to use base metals… In 1681, the Dutch guilder arrived in South Africa… In the 1700s, the Dutch East India Company introduced its own currency in the Cape… In 1782… they printed their first paper money… In 1806, the British took control of the Cape, and introduced their own currency… In the 1870s… the Boers produced their own money…Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management - Sarb
Source : Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
