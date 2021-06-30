Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape
- Vinpro has filed an urgent interim interdict application to lift the ban on the sale of wine in the Western Cape
- The preliminary date for the hearing is scheduled for Friday
- President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a ban on alcohol sales for at least two weeks when he moved South Africa to an adjusted alert level 4 at the weekend
- Vinpro managing director Rico Basson says provincial authorities should be empowered to determine what kind of alcohol restrictions are needed in each province
Wine industry body Vinpro has launched an urgent interim interdict application to have the ban on wine sales scrapped in the Western Cape.
The Western Cape High Court is expected to hear the urgent application on Friday 2 July or early next week.
Vinpro, which represents roughly 2,600 South African wine grape producers, cellars and wine-related businesses, argues that alcohol restrictions should be decided on a provincial level.
Alcohol has been banned in South Africa for at least two weeks following the adjusted lockdown level 4 restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.
Vinpro managing director Rico Basson says the local wine industry is paying the price because of poor decision-making in other provinces.
He anticipates that the alcohol ban will be in place for as long as six weeks.
Basson says Vinpro and its industry partners had earlier made submissions to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) offering solutions for stricter alcohol controls in Gauteng, where the Covid-19 Delta variant is rapidly spreading.
He says their submissions were ignored.
Basson argues that alternative measures to curb alcohol supply must be put in place when Covid-19 cases surge instead of implementing blanket booze bans.
He has proposed an e-commerce platform that allows for at-home consumption to support wineries in the province.
This specific action is not about the Disaster Management Act, it is about how decisions are being made and the empirical data that in our view government is not taking account of.Rico Basson, Managing Director - Vinpro
We are aiming for decision-making to made on a provincial level, starting off with the Western Cape. The idea is to shift that in other provinces as well.Rico Basson, Managing Director - Vinpro
We're not saying that it should be back to business as normal. We think an e-commerce channel for home delivery should be something to consider. It's low risk, it can be managed and policed. It can be done on a regional/provincial basis.Rico Basson, Managing Director - Vinpro
It cannot be the approach that is at the moment... where everybody pays the price because proactive decisions are not being made in certain regions.Rico Basson, Managing Director - Vinpro
Even India, which dealt with the Delta variant did not shut their alcohol.Rico Basson, Managing Director - Vinpro
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bennymarty/bennymarty1610/bennymarty161000118/65320946-rows-of-grapes-in-picturesque-stellenbosch-wine-region-with-thelema-mountain-in-background-the-viney.jpg
