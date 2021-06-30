Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide

30 June 2021 12:49 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
sustainable living
Greyton Transition Town

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference.
  • Greyton is a small town in the Western Cape population of around 10,000 people
  • The town has become part of a global initiative called 'Transition Towns' comprising 4000 towns around the world
Copyright : Grobler Du Preez / 123rf

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town.

It is a community-based organisation with the goal of unlocking and cultivating resourcefulness within the people of Genadendal, Greyton, Voorstekraal, and Bereaville.

They are working together as a collective to build a resilient, sustainable and united community, redressing the past and walking into the future together, in the face of climate change and economic crisis.

Greyton is a small town of about 10,000 people.

It's about how if anything happens - like with the pandemic - how can we sustain ourselves.

Marshall Rinquest, Director - Greyton Transition Town

Waste and food security is one of the main things we are tackling.

Marshall Rinquest, Director - Greyton Transition Town

Unemployment in the area is high and they have developed two markets that help provide a place for locals to supply their produce and goods.




30 June 2021 12:49 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
sustainable living
Greyton Transition Town

