'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'





Despite earlier threats of mass action, only a few MKMVA members are gathering at Nkandla

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says there may be an address by Zuma to the nation

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the inquiry into state capture on 17 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

Former President Jacob Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself over to the police after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

“We encourage people to come out in their numbers to come and support President Zuma,” said Zuma’s son Edward.

“You can't be considering Covid-19 situations.

“If it means we die, we die, and we are prepared to die.”

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it will issue a statement once it had received legal advice.

The Foundation says it cannot rule out an address to the nation by Zuma.

What is next for Zuma?

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla (scroll up to listen).

Despite the MKMVA… there is little activity here… Nkhosikhona Duma, reporter - Eyewitness News

Some members of the Zuma family… say it [imprisonment] will not happen… Zuma’s older brother… said the police will have to go through him first… He alleges the country is still under white rule… Nkhosikhona Duma, reporter - Eyewitness News