Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits
This Sunday you get to spend #AnHourWith South African actor and TV star Carmen Maarman and her favourite 80s and 90s tracks.
Carmen Maarman is a South African actress best known to television audiences for her starring role as Maggie in the kykNET sitcom Lui Maar Op, Belinda.
Carmen is also well known in theatre circles for her role as Sureya Samsodien in the comedy musical Aunty Merle, The Musical.
With roles in District Six, The Kramer Petersen Songbook, The Ugly Duckling, Ghoema and Pinocchio she is as comfortable on stage as on the small screen.
In 2020 she joins the kykNET & Kie soapie Arendsvlei for its third season, as Natalie.
