Municipalities mop up following storm damage across Garden Route and Cape metro





The Garden Route has suffered the greatest storm damage in the Western Cape caused by strong winds

There have been multiple reports of roofs blown off in Sedgefield, George and Mossel Bay

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says all the damages are being managed by local municipalities at this stage

Winter storm conditions continue in Cape Town with very wet and cold weather predicted until Sunday

Image: © Warongdech Thaiwatcharamas/ 123rf.com

Emergency crews have their hands full in several areas across the Western Cape as they attend to damage caused by the winter storm.

Several houses and structures were damaged all along the Garden Route district with multiple reports of roofs blown off in Sedgefield, George, and Mossel Bay.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says structural damages have been reported as far afield as Oudtshoorn and Hessequa.

Some areas in the Oudtshoorn region are without electricity after a large number of trees were uprooted causing power outages.

The strong winds, up to a 140km/h in some parts of the interior of the province and along the coast, caused a lot of structural damage in towns from George to Mossel Bay, Hessequa - which is the Heidelberg area - up to Beaufort West where a small primary school had its roof blown off. James Brent-Styan, Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell

In a statement, MEC Bredell says there have been no reports of injuries or evacuations and no road closures.

He says all the damages are being managed by local municipalities at this stage.

In the City of Cape Town, emergency teams have been responding to localised flooding in low-lying areas as rain continues to fall.

On Tuesday, officials reported that at least 5,750 structures and 6,300 people had been affected in the central, eastern, and northern parts of the metro.

Further assessments continue and support is being given to affected communities.

The conditions are expected to remain cold and wet for the largest parts of the province until Sunday and municipalities will continue with mop-up operations during the rest of the week.