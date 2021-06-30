Streaming issues? Report here
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler

30 June 2021 2:32 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Inflation
Refilwe Moloto
consumer rights
shrinkflation
Wendy Knowler
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

  • Shrinkflation refers to the practice of reducing a product’s size while keeping its price the same

  • The practice is ubiquitous, and it is meant to deceive

How many chips are really in this large bag? (Photo by Edu Carvalho from Pexels)

“Shrinkflation” is the practice of reducing the size of a product while maintaining its price.

The intention is to raise the price per amount without the consumer noticing.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has been tracking “shrinkflation” for years.

Refilwe Moloto asked Knowler to tell her about the decreasing serving sizes of food and how shrinkflation works (scroll up to listen).

It happens across the board, internationally as well. There have been some amazingly sneaky examples… One peanut butter manufacturer – there’s an indentation at the bottom of the jar – they just made that twice the size. You can’t believe it!

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

It isn’t illegal… At some supermarkets – Pick n Pay, Checkers, and Shoprite – they have the unit price there so you can compare. The others? You have to be very good at maths to sniff it out… It’s a sneaky way to pass on a price increase… I wish they would stop it!

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

It’s designed so consumers won’t notice. All sorts of tricks to make the pack look the same size…

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist



