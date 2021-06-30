[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'





The updated Mazda 2 is taking on VW, Ford, and Opel in the extremely competitive small car segment

It is well-specced with a luxury-car-like drive

Mazda. (Image by Alberto Adán from Pixabay.)

The significantly updated Mazda 2 is probably one of the most underrated small cars, according to motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

It is available in four specification levels (Active, Dynamic, Individual, and Hazumi).

“Active” comes with manual gearboxes only while you can choose the transmission type of the “Dynamic” and “Individual” models.

The range-topping Huzumi models come in automatic only.

Mazda retained the 82-kilowatt 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine from the previous generation.

The company says it has redesigned the front seats to minimise fatigue and make driving easier.

A Bluetooth system is standard on all models while Dynamic Stability Control is available on all models except the “Active”.

Prices start at about R275 000.

I was particularly impressed… In that segment – where you have the VW Polo, Ford Fiesta, Opel Corsa – I think it might be my choice… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

It felt, in some ways, like a luxury car… Everything is there… Descent space in the rear for passengers… The boot is decent… It’s very near the top of the list for me… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist