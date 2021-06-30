[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'
-
The updated Mazda 2 is taking on VW, Ford, and Opel in the extremely competitive small car segment
-
It is well-specced with a luxury-car-like drive
RELATED: We drive the all-new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10
The significantly updated Mazda 2 is probably one of the most underrated small cars, according to motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.
It is available in four specification levels (Active, Dynamic, Individual, and Hazumi).
“Active” comes with manual gearboxes only while you can choose the transmission type of the “Dynamic” and “Individual” models.
The range-topping Huzumi models come in automatic only.
Mazda retained the 82-kilowatt 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine from the previous generation.
The company says it has redesigned the front seats to minimise fatigue and make driving easier.
A Bluetooth system is standard on all models while Dynamic Stability Control is available on all models except the “Active”.
Prices start at about R275 000.
Zain Johnson interviewed De Siena (scroll up to listen – skip to 14:54).
RELATED: We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?
I was particularly impressed… In that segment – where you have the VW Polo, Ford Fiesta, Opel Corsa – I think it might be my choice…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
It felt, in some ways, like a luxury car… Everything is there… Descent space in the rear for passengers… The boot is decent… It’s very near the top of the list for me…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/steering-wheel-mazda-car-auto-1901050/
More from Opinion
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard
John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.Read More
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits
Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert
The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.Read More
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch'
John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19
Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.Read More
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.Read More
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More
More from Lifestyle
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.Read More
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.Read More
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler
Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape
CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape.Read More
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference.Read More
Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS
Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deductionRead More
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Is your boss to blame for your burnout?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic.Read More