KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk

Today at 17:45
Sport: Tour de France protest and update on the UEFA EURO 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor
by Qama Qukula
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.
  • The Kwikspar in Plett has repurposed its burger and pizza kiosks for local restaurants to sell their takeaways
  • No sit-down service is allowed at restaurants under level 4 lockdown for at least the next 14 days
  • Restaurants and eateries across the country have been forced to sell food for takeaway and deliveries

The Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay is letting local restaurants sell their takeaways at their burger and pizza kiosks for the next 14 days.

Duncan Brown, the owner of KwikSpar Beacon Isle, has invited a few restaurants and small eateries to offer their menus to shoppers in-store on a rotational basis.

Brown says he met with restaurant owners on Monday to devise a plan after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced restaurants will only be able to sell food for takeaway and deliveries for the next two weeks under level 4 lockdown.

The Kwikspar in Plett is one of the few businesses in the small town that have grown during the lockdown period.

Brown says he wanted to do something to help other establishments in the tight-knit community.

Last year, his store created dedicated shelf space for local food businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants

It's been very well received. I am so happy for them to be able to take the opportunity and at least make some money.

Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR

I really feel desperately sorry for the restaurant guys here. Not only are they good people, but they've just been dealt a really bad hand.

Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR

I reached out to a few of them on Monday morning... by Tuesday at 7am the first guys were trading.

Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR

When we went into the first lockdown last year, I helped a couple of guys to sell their home-baked goods in our store... and the guys are still with us, still selling. I thought we'd do something different for the restaurant guys.

Duncan Brown, owner - Beacon Isle KWIKSPAR



