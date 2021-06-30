Houses built following 2020 Masiphumelele fire, now flooded due to heavy rains





Residents of Masiphumulele say the houses built following December's fire are filled with water

Heavy rains are expected to continue across the city until Thursday evening

Residents of Masiphumelele on the Cape Peninsula are this week facing yet another onslaught by the elements.

Just seven months since a fire ripped through a part of the township, leaving thousands homeless, residents say the homes built following the blaze are now flooded as a result of the current heavy rains.

Earlier this week, the South African Weather Service warned Western Cape residents to prepare for cold, wet, and windy weather conditions throughout the next few days.

It issued an Orange level 6 warning for rainfall for Cape Town with heavy rains expected to remain until Thursday evening.

Masiphumelele resident Nomfumaneko Phahla tells John Maytham that some 2 000 houses are affected and that to date, they have no received assistance from the City of Cape Town.

We're still waiting. Nomfumaneko Phahla, Resident of Masiphumelele

There's a lot of floods in the new houses, everywhere is wet. Nomfumaneko Phahla, Resident of Masiphumelele

