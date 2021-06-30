Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe
Local cannabis grower Felbridge has announced that it's successfully exported South Africa’s first commercial shipment of Dry Cannabis Flower, to Switzerland.
The company is owned by the Zettler family, known for their Stellenbosch strawberry farms.
A statement says the 320kg shipment establishes Felbridge as a leading producer for the global market.
"It is a major achievement not only for our Group but for the South African cannabis and hemp industry" says CEO Leslie Zettler.
Earlier, the company had also exported its first shipment of cannabis in-vitro tissue culture to a licensed producer in North Macedonia.
Felbridge obtained its cultivation license in 2020.
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Leslie Zettler about the growth of the operation.
We started late 2017 when they announced the new legalisation process would be started. We were probably one of the first applicants in through the gate!Leslie Zettler, CEO - Felbridge
We grow in high-tech greenhouses; our license from Sahpra [South African Health Products Regulatory Authority] is for 14,000 square metres exclusively for cultivation.Leslie Zettler, CEO - Felbridge
Zettler explains that Felbridge has partnered with Swiss company Puregene, who have mapped the cannabis genome.
Felbridge receives the genetics in a tissue-culture or a seed form which they then propagate, or sell on to other license holders.
We're focused at the moment on dry flower cultivation... using genetics that we got from Switzerland... largely for the export market. The reasoning for this is that for the local processing and product market... the regulations aren't quite 'there' yet.Leslie Zettler, CEO - Felbridge
Puregene know what every part of the plant does... They can make cannabis super-strong for instance, or they can make it very high in protein to make the hemp genetic which is good for animal feed.Leslie Zettler, CEO - Felbridge
Felbridge is aiming at being able to export five tons of cannabis flowers a year.
The plant matter that remains after removal of the flower has to be destroyed as medical waste in terms of the regulations.
We have incredibly strict security protocols in line with Sahpra rules... just getting the product to the airport is quite an operation!Leslie Zettler, CEO - Felbridge
Listen to the fascinating interview on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mrorange002/mrorange0021504/mrorange002150400011/38919986-farmer-inspecting-his-medical-marijuana-plants-in-an-indoor-grow-room.jpg
