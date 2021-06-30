Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
Yes, kids not at high risk for Covid, but don't be complacent parents warned Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Mark Cotton, head of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Unit at Tygerberg Children's Hospital. 30 June 2021 6:02 PM
WCED: Half of schools to use video lessons for Grades 11 and 12 winter classes CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond about the winter support programme for Grades 11 and 12. 30 June 2021 5:32 PM
View all Local
'Outright criminality' forces Rio Tinto to declare force majeure at SA project Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue. 30 June 2021 12:16 PM
View all Politics
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Business
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
View all World
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' forces Rio Tinto to declare force majeure at SA project Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa

30 June 2021 7:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Nedlac
The Money Show
Thulas Nxesi
Bruce Whitfield
Busa
Business Unity SA
Martin Kingston
UIF
Lockdown
Business for South Africa
level 4
b4sa
ters
Ters relief
Covid-19 Ters relief

The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4.
© toa55/123rf.com

The announcement of a 'temporary' Level 4 lockdown and alcohol sale ban has plunged related industries back into despair.

South Africa's business sector wants government to bring back the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) to tide over those who are affected.

RELATED: President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June

RELATED: #LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4

The issue will be under discussion at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) this week.

The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) meanwhile, has released a statement expressing full support for SA Breweries’ (SAB) court application to overturn the 14-day alcohol ban, in effect until 11 July.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston, who is the vice president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and leader of the Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa (B4SA).

Kingston says they're pushing very hard for the re-instatement of Ters.

It's absolutely critical given the lockdown we went into on Sunday.

Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

It took us time to get this moving last year... but it was very successful for the most part, paid out over R60 billion... It's still required going forward, particularly for those most affected... whether it's liquor or restaurants, the leisure and hospitality industry more broadly...

Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

Kingston relays the information circulated at engagements on Tuesday at Nedlac with government, the UIF, labour, business and civil society.

They think there's about R5 billion, but that's for them to announce... Certainly enough to cover those sectors...

Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

We think it needs to be for much longer than just the next two weeks because we don't know how long this lockdown is going to endure.

Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

We all agree it needs to be done as quickly as possible... but ensure that it's not open to abuse... We'd like to think that by the beginning of next week the rules will be clear, the IT system will be up and running and the parameters for who is eligible...

Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

For more detail, listen to the conversation below:




30 June 2021 7:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Nedlac
The Money Show
Thulas Nxesi
Bruce Whitfield
Busa
Business Unity SA
Martin Kingston
UIF
Lockdown
Business for South Africa
level 4
b4sa
ters
Ters relief
Covid-19 Ters relief

More from Business

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021

30 June 2021 7:15 PM

Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Outright criminality' forces Rio Tinto to declare force majeure at SA project

30 June 2021 6:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk

30 June 2021 4:18 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler

30 June 2021 2:32 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape

30 June 2021 1:30 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Reserve Bank turns 100 today – issues commemorative R5 coin

30 June 2021 12:01 PM

John Maytham interviews Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management at the South African Reserve Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

30 June 2021 10:30 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS

30 June 2021 8:43 AM

Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deduction

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yes, kids not at high risk for Covid, but don't be complacent parents warned

30 June 2021 6:02 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Mark Cotton, head of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Unit at Tygerberg Children's Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WCED: Half of schools to use video lessons for Grades 11 and 12 winter classes

30 June 2021 5:32 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond about the winter support programme for Grades 11 and 12.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Think your tyres are roadworthy? Your car insurer may disagree, warns expert

30 June 2021 5:04 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler advises a listener whose car insurer refused to pay out saying her tyres were not roadworthy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Houses built following 2020 Masiphumelele fire, now flooded due to heavy rains

30 June 2021 4:23 PM

John Maytham speaks to Masiphumelele resident Nomfumaneko Phahla about how the community is dealing with the heavy rain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Municipalities mop up following storm damage across Garden Route and Cape metro

30 June 2021 3:26 PM

Several areas across the Western Cape have reported storm damage this week amid heavy winds and rain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits

30 June 2021 1:37 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

30 June 2021 1:18 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide

30 June 2021 12:49 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize

30 June 2021 12:19 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

Local Politics

Municipalities mop up following storm damage across Garden Route and Cape metro

Local

‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Donors pledge $700 mn to boost jab output by South Africa's Aspen

30 June 2021 7:56 PM

Nzimande: All universities won’t close but exams must be postponed

30 June 2021 7:37 PM

Tsakani: Municipalities with clean audits down from 33 to 27

30 June 2021 7:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA