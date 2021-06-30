Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa





The announcement of a 'temporary' Level 4 lockdown and alcohol sale ban has plunged related industries back into despair.

South Africa's business sector wants government to bring back the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) to tide over those who are affected.

The issue will be under discussion at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) this week.

Business Unity South Africa Vice-President, Martin Kingston on Impact of tighter lockdown restrictions on SA's economy. https://t.co/7uFx86DKKa — BusinessUnitySA (@BusinessUnitySA) June 30, 2021

The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) meanwhile, has released a statement expressing full support for SA Breweries’ (SAB) court application to overturn the 14-day alcohol ban, in effect until 11 July.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston, who is the vice president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and leader of the Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa (B4SA).

Kingston says they're pushing very hard for the re-instatement of Ters.

It's absolutely critical given the lockdown we went into on Sunday. Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

It took us time to get this moving last year... but it was very successful for the most part, paid out over R60 billion... It's still required going forward, particularly for those most affected... whether it's liquor or restaurants, the leisure and hospitality industry more broadly... Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

Kingston relays the information circulated at engagements on Tuesday at Nedlac with government, the UIF, labour, business and civil society.

They think there's about R5 billion, but that's for them to announce... Certainly enough to cover those sectors... Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

We think it needs to be for much longer than just the next two weeks because we don't know how long this lockdown is going to endure. Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

We all agree it needs to be done as quickly as possible... but ensure that it's not open to abuse... We'd like to think that by the beginning of next week the rules will be clear, the IT system will be up and running and the parameters for who is eligible... Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa

