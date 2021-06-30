'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health: Is a Intellectual property waiver and vaccine manufacturing know how enough?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Ben Kagina - Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 05:10
ConCourt to hand down judgement on CR17 Campaign funding
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
Is SA ready for the AARTO roll-out?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 06:10
Popi Act is in effect as of today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Verlie Oosthuizen - Social Media Law Specialst Attorney
Today at 06:25
Cell C's big migration with help from MTN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simo Mkhize - Cell C's Chief Commercial Officer
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : [INSERT TOPIC}
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Blood and fire in Eswatini
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lucky Lukhele - Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network
Today at 07:20
What Eswatini pro-democracy protests mean for the kingdom and region
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Menzi Ndhlovu - Senior Political and Country analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The struggle to pay healthcare workers on the Covid frontline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nkateko Mnisi - Samatu spokesperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
How are floods predicted? Are our flooding patterns changing?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:42
Lockdown impact on NGO's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 09:45
How a clever ‘data voucher’ campaign has helped multiple NPOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Feryal Domingo, Inyathelo Operations Director
Today at 10:05
Deutsche Welle Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
What are your chances? Understanding the urgent need for disability cover
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karabo Ramookho - Strategic Retail Marketing Manager at Old Mutual
Today at 10:30
Google's Family Link keeps dodgy content away from kids
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yolanda Mlonzi
Today at 10:50
Today South Africa’s new road rules and demerit points kicks in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 11:05
How risky is public transport for infectious disease? Virologist weighs in on putting transmission to the test
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Prof Burtram Fielding - Director of Research and Development at University of the Western Cape
Prof Burtram Fielding - Virologist and Director of Bio-Medical Research and Development at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
Yes, kids not at high risk for Covid, but don't be complacent parents warned Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Mark Cotton, head of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Unit at Tygerberg Children's Hospital. 30 June 2021 6:02 PM
View all Local
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue. 30 June 2021 12:16 PM
View all Politics
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 30 June 2021 2:32 PM
Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape. 30 June 2021 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
View all World
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation

30 June 2021 6:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Richards Bay
Total
Rio Tinto
KwaZulu-Natal
Richards Bay Minerals
RBM
Rio Tinto Group
Ed Stoddard
force majeure
Nico Swart

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.

Global mining giant Rio Tinto has taken the serious step of declaring force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).

The company says "an escalation in the security situation" led to the decision to cease all mining and smelting operations.

Force majeure is a legal provision that allows parties to suspend or end contracts because of events that are beyond their control, such as wars or natural disasters.

RELATED: 'No surprise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman

RELATED: 'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'

The situation at RBM has been volatile since the murder of general manager Nico Swart in May.

FILE: Rio Tinto's Richards Bay Minerals operation. Image: riotinto.com

Rio Tinto's decision pulls the plug on the biggest contributor to the KwaZulu-Natal economy writes journalist Ed Stoddard in an article for Daily Maverick.

RELATED: Nissan, Rio Tinto to start pumping billions into SA. Happy days are here again?

"This is the cost of state failure" he says.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stoddard on The Money Show.

Usually with a force majeure it means that there are circumstances beyond the company's control, which means it cannot abide by its obligations to its clients or meet its contractual obligations.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Daily Maverick

In this case it's because of outright criminality and social unrest.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Daily Maverick

As RBM is considered to be the biggest private sector contributor to the KZN economy, the impact of the suspension will be huge.

It will affect thousands of employees, with the knock-on effect reaching to tens of thousands of people, Stoddard says.

The company says it contributed roughly R8 billion to the economy last year and it employs around 5,000 people.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist

So this is quite a blow to the South African investment environment and the mining sector in particular.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist

Stoddard summarises what the security situation in the area appears to be.

The Minerals Council South Africa talks about continuing acts of lawlessness, including blockages of roads and intimidation of staff at the mining operations.

Ed Stoddard, Journalist

My rough understanding is - if I can use the term - there are factions in the KZN community there who want in on the action, whether it's procurement or contracts or tenders..

Ed Stoddard, Journalist

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:




30 June 2021 6:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Richards Bay
Total
Rio Tinto
KwaZulu-Natal
Richards Bay Minerals
RBM
Rio Tinto Group
Ed Stoddard
force majeure
Nico Swart

More from Business

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa

30 June 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021

30 June 2021 7:15 PM

Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk

30 June 2021 4:18 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler

30 June 2021 2:32 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape

30 June 2021 1:30 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Reserve Bank turns 100 today – issues commemorative R5 coin

30 June 2021 12:01 PM

John Maytham interviews Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management at the South African Reserve Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

30 June 2021 10:30 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS

30 June 2021 8:43 AM

Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deduction

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

30 June 2021 1:18 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood

30 June 2021 12:16 PM

John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman

30 June 2021 11:28 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers'

30 June 2021 11:12 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits

30 June 2021 8:58 AM

Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA

29 June 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert

29 June 2021 7:09 PM

The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus

29 June 2021 12:13 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA

29 June 2021 8:32 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky'

29 June 2021 7:34 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contempt case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'

30 June 2021 3:38 PM

Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

30 June 2021 10:30 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits

30 June 2021 8:58 AM

Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire

29 June 2021 8:42 PM

The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA

29 June 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert

29 June 2021 7:09 PM

The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch'

29 June 2021 4:56 PM

John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19

29 June 2021 11:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'

28 June 2021 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

Local Politics

Municipalities mop up following storm damage across Garden Route and Cape metro

Local

‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Donors pledge $700 mn to boost jab output by South Africa's Aspen

30 June 2021 7:56 PM

Nzimande: All universities won’t close but exams must be postponed

30 June 2021 7:37 PM

Tsakani: Municipalities with clean audits down from 33 to 27

30 June 2021 7:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA