Think your tyres are roadworthy? Your car insurer may disagree, warns expert
Every Wednesday consumer journalist Wendy Knowler answers your consumer questions on Consumer Talk
Got a consumer complaint? You can send Wendy your query via email to consumer@knowler.co.za
On Wednesday afternoon's Consumer Talk, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler was asked to help a listener whose car insurance company refused to pay out after she was involved in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal in January.
“We hit a wet patch and the car slipped and went down the hill.” said listener Julie.
The insurer wrote off Julie's SUV but declined to pay the R228 000 claim based on the reports of two accident investigators who said the rear tyres of the vehicle were unroadworthy.
Julie then hired her own investigator who concluded that:
“The National Road Safety Act requirement for a tyre (with a visible tread pattern) to be roadworthy is that the tyre had a tread depth of at least 1mm across its total width and around its entire circumference. All four tyres did conform with this requirement and are therefore roadworthy according to Regulation 212 (j) (i) of the National Road Traffic Act, Act 93 of 1996.”
Julie also hired a lawyer who said she had a good case for a claim.
Click the audio above to hear experienced forensic accident investigator Craig Proctor Parker sharing his thoughts on the ambiguity of the law in this area.
At least every second day, or at least once a week you should physically be checking your tyres and regularly having the wheel alignment done.Craig Proctor Parker, Forensic accident investigator
In a nutshell, do far more than you are doing now to check your tyres, it's the difference between life and death.Craig Proctor Parker, Forensic accident investigator
