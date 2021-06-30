Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Sport: Tour de France protest and update on the UEFA EURO 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Think your tyres are roadworthy? Your car insurer may disagree, warns expert Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler advises a listener whose car insurer refused to pay out saying her tyres were not roadworthy. 30 June 2021 5:04 PM
Houses built following 2020 Masiphumelele fire, now flooded due to heavy rains John Maytham speaks to Masiphumelele resident Nomfumaneko Phahla about how the community is dealing with the heavy rain. 30 June 2021 4:23 PM
Municipalities mop up following storm damage across Garden Route and Cape metro Several areas across the Western Cape have reported storm damage this week amid heavy winds and rain. 30 June 2021 3:26 PM
View all Local
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue. 30 June 2021 12:16 PM
Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the C... 30 June 2021 11:28 AM
View all Politics
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 30 June 2021 2:32 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape. 30 June 2021 1:30 PM
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference. 30 June 2021 12:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all World
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Africa
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Think your tyres are roadworthy? Your car insurer may disagree, warns expert

30 June 2021 5:04 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Tyres
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler advises a listener whose car insurer refused to pay out saying her tyres were not roadworthy.

  • Every Wednesday consumer journalist Wendy Knowler answers your consumer questions on Consumer Talk

  • Got a consumer complaint? You can send Wendy your query via email to consumer@knowler.co.za

On Wednesday afternoon's Consumer Talk, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler was asked to help a listener whose car insurance company refused to pay out after she was involved in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal in January.

“We hit a wet patch and the car slipped and went down the hill.” said listener Julie.

The insurer wrote off Julie's SUV but declined to pay the R228 000 claim based on the reports of two accident investigators who said the rear tyres of the vehicle were unroadworthy.

Julie then hired her own investigator who concluded that:

“The National Road Safety Act requirement for a tyre (with a visible tread pattern) to be roadworthy is that the tyre had a tread depth of at least 1mm across its total width and around its entire circumference. All four tyres did conform with this requirement and are therefore roadworthy according to Regulation 212 (j) (i) of the National Road Traffic Act, Act 93 of 1996.”

Julie also hired a lawyer who said she had a good case for a claim.

Click the audio above to hear experienced forensic accident investigator Craig Proctor Parker sharing his thoughts on the ambiguity of the law in this area.

At least every second day, or at least once a week you should physically be checking your tyres and regularly having the wheel alignment done.

Craig Proctor Parker, Forensic accident investigator

In a nutshell, do far more than you are doing now to check your tyres, it's the difference between life and death.

Craig Proctor Parker, Forensic accident investigator

RELATED: Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga




30 June 2021 5:04 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Tyres
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk

More from Local

Houses built following 2020 Masiphumelele fire, now flooded due to heavy rains

30 June 2021 4:23 PM

John Maytham speaks to Masiphumelele resident Nomfumaneko Phahla about how the community is dealing with the heavy rain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Municipalities mop up following storm damage across Garden Route and Cape metro

30 June 2021 3:26 PM

Several areas across the Western Cape have reported storm damage this week amid heavy winds and rain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits

30 June 2021 1:37 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

30 June 2021 1:18 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide

30 June 2021 12:49 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize

30 June 2021 12:19 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood

30 June 2021 12:16 PM

John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers'

30 June 2021 11:12 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

30 June 2021 10:30 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits

30 June 2021 8:58 AM

Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

Local Politics

Municipalities mop up following storm damage across Garden Route and Cape metro

Local

‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Netcare now caring for 45% more Gauteng COVID patients than 2nd wave peak

30 June 2021 5:14 PM

Jacob Zuma receiving worse treatment than apartheid leaders, says brother Khanya

30 June 2021 4:14 PM

eSwatini residents concerned about food, money amid continuing protests

30 June 2021 4:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA