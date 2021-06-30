WCED: Half of schools to use video lessons for Grades 11 and 12 winter classes
- Winter school for grades 11 and 12 will continue under lockdown alert level 4
- During his address on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the early closure of schools on Wednesday 30 June
- The WCED says more schools have adopted a 'virtual programme' this year
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says half of its winter classes will be facilitated using video lessons streamed in school halls.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Monday that the winter break learner support programme for Grades 11 and 12 would continue under alert level 4.
The programme is being organised by provinces, districts and schools under very strict conditions to ensure that Covid-19 health and safety protocols are observed.
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says approximately 160 high schools will be participating in the programme this year and at least 80 of them will be using a 'virtual programme'.
The virtual programme involves the use of video teaching formats that will be streamed live in classrooms or school halls.
Hammond says winter classes are mainly targeted at struggling learners who need extra revision or catch-up support due to Covid-19 disruptions.
All public and independent or private schools have closed early for winter holidays on Wednesday 30 June.
Public schools will reopen early, on Monday 19 July, instead of Monday 26 July as it was originally scheduled.
50% of our schools will not be doing the face-to-face programmes as we saw before, but actually the virtual programmes.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
They will still go to their school and sit at their desks, maybe in a school hall, where there will be a big projector and then an expert teacher that has been selected from that district... will then beam those lessons out to a variety of schools.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
We have dabbled in virtual schooling programmes before, but this is now more widespread.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
There's actually not much of a difference this year to the normal programme... the differences are the 'new normal' of social distancing, the masks, sanitising and ensuring that we stay Covid-19 compliant at all times.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33268326_empty-classroom-background.html
