Yes, kids not at high risk for Covid, but don't be complacent parents warned
-
400 children died in hospitals due to Covid-19 related illnesses in the period March to May of this year according to figures released by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases
-
The NICD says latest figures suggests a higher risk of mortality among children with underlying medical conditions
A leading infectious diseases expert is urging parents not to be complacent when it comes to Covid-19 and their children.
Dr Mark Cotton says while under 18s with no comorbidities have historically been lower risk and presented with less severe symptoms, figures released this week by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases do not take into account the Delta variant, which is currently causing the third wave of infections in South Africa.
The data from the NICD has shown that some 400 children died in hospitals from Covid-19 related illnesses in the period March to May of this year.
It said that among the deaths, about 36% were adolescents aged 15 to 19 years, while 31% were under a year old.
Many of the children who died had underlying conditions such as HIV, diabetes, and heart disease.
I think you should not be reassured and you should worry and you should really work with your children to undertake the proper protective measures.Dr Mark Cotton, Head Of The Children's Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Hospital
The data the NICD has released precedes the third wave, it's up to about the 7th May and the official recognition of the third wave in SA was around the 10th June.Dr Mark Cotton, Head Of The Children's Infectious Diseases Division - Tygerberg Hospital
RELATED: Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association
ALSO RELATED: Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner
