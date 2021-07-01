Comedian Bill Cosby walks free as court overturns sexual assault conviction

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
The struggle to pay healthcare workers on the Covid frontline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nkateko Mnisi - Samatu spokesperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
How are floods predicted? Are our flooding patterns changing?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:42
Lockdown impact on NGO's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 09:45
How a clever ‘data voucher’ campaign has helped multiple NPOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Feryal Domingo, Inyathelo Operations Director
Today at 10:05
Deutsche Welle Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
What are your chances? Understanding the urgent need for disability cover
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karabo Ramookho - Strategic Retail Marketing Manager at Old Mutual
Today at 10:30
Google's Family Link keeps dodgy content away from kids
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yolanda Mlonzi
Today at 10:50
Today South Africa’s new road rules and demerit points kicks in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 11:05
How risky is public transport for infectious disease? Virologist weighs in on putting transmission to the test
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Prof Burtram Fielding - Director of Research and Development at University of the Western Cape
Prof Burtram Fielding - Virologist and Director of Bio-Medical Research and Development at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
Yes, kids not at high risk for Covid, but don't be complacent parents warned Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Mark Cotton, head of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Unit at Tygerberg Children's Hospital. 30 June 2021 6:02 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment Foundation describes the Constitutional Court judgment as 'judicially emotional', angry, and inconsistent with the Constitution. 1 July 2021 7:12 AM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
View all Politics
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 30 June 2021 2:32 PM
Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape. 30 June 2021 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Comedian Bill Cosby walks free as court overturns sexual assault conviction 83-year-old Cosby was released from the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon. 1 July 2021 7:01 AM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Comedian Bill Cosby walks free as court overturns sexual assault conviction

1 July 2021 7:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Bill Cosby

83-year-old Cosby was released from the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon.
©miromiro/123RF.COM

Cosby was sentenced in September 2018 to a sentence of 3 to 10 years in state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

Read CNN's live blog 'Here's what you need to know about Bill Cosby's release from prison' covering the events as they unfolded

He has served a little less than two years of his sentence.

I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.

Bill Cosby

Read CNN's live blog 'Here's what you need to know about Bill Cosby's release from prison' covering the events as they unfolded.




1 July 2021 7:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Bill Cosby

More from World

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize

30 June 2021 12:19 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000

30 June 2021 11:10 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'

29 June 2021 3:32 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations

29 June 2021 12:28 PM

The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France

28 June 2021 11:47 AM

Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing

27 June 2021 2:04 PM

Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment

Politics

Comedian Bill Cosby walks free as court overturns sexual assault conviction

World

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Unanswered questions remain as AARTO comes into effect

1 July 2021 7:35 AM

Zuma ruling was handed down by a very angry panel of judges - JZ Foundation

1 July 2021 6:51 AM

‘COVID third wave isn’t a joke,’ says woman who lost parents to the virus

1 July 2021 6:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA