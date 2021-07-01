Comedian Bill Cosby walks free as court overturns sexual assault conviction





Cosby was sentenced in September 2018 to a sentence of 3 to 10 years in state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

Read CNN's live blog 'Here's what you need to know about Bill Cosby's release from prison' covering the events as they unfolded

He has served a little less than two years of his sentence.

I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. Bill Cosby

Howard University, where Phylicia Rashad was recently appointed the Dean of the College of Fine Arts, has released a response to her statement on Bill Cosby: "Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority." https://t.co/YdbL13Xo7x pic.twitter.com/e0osvQwZoG — Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2021

Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/bxELvJWDe5 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 30, 2021