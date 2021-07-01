Comedian Bill Cosby walks free as court overturns sexual assault conviction
Cosby was sentenced in September 2018 to a sentence of 3 to 10 years in state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.
Read CNN's live blog 'Here's what you need to know about Bill Cosby's release from prison' covering the events as they unfolded
He has served a little less than two years of his sentence.
I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.Bill Cosby
Howard University, where Phylicia Rashad was recently appointed the Dean of the College of Fine Arts, has released a response to her statement on Bill Cosby: "Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority." https://t.co/YdbL13Xo7x pic.twitter.com/e0osvQwZoG— Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2021
Bill Cosby. Woody Allen. Kevin Spacey. James Franco. TJ Miller. Mark Normand. Roman Pulanski. Louis CK. Bryan Callen. Chris D'Elia.— Michael (@Home_Halfway) July 1, 2021
All free men.
18% of sexual assault cases go to conviction.
False accusations are extremely rare.
Believe and support those who speak up.
