Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
The struggle to pay healthcare workers on the Covid frontline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nkateko Mnisi - Samatu spokesperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
How are floods predicted? Are our flooding patterns changing?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:42
Lockdown impact on NGO's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 09:45
How a clever ‘data voucher’ campaign has helped multiple NPOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Feryal Domingo, Inyathelo Operations Director
Today at 10:05
Deutsche Welle Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
What are your chances? Understanding the urgent need for disability cover
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karabo Ramookho - Strategic Retail Marketing Manager at Old Mutual
Today at 10:30
Google's Family Link keeps dodgy content away from kids
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yolanda Mlonzi
Today at 10:50
Today South Africa’s new road rules and demerit points kicks in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 11:05
How risky is public transport for infectious disease? Virologist weighs in on putting transmission to the test
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Prof Burtram Fielding - Director of Research and Development at University of the Western Cape
Prof Burtram Fielding - Virologist and Director of Bio-Medical Research and Development at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
Yes, kids not at high risk for Covid, but don't be complacent parents warned Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Mark Cotton, head of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Unit at Tygerberg Children's Hospital. 30 June 2021 6:02 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment Foundation describes the Constitutional Court judgment as 'judicially emotional', angry, and inconsistent with the Constitution. 1 July 2021 7:12 AM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
View all Politics
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 30 June 2021 2:32 PM
Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape. 30 June 2021 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Comedian Bill Cosby walks free as court overturns sexual assault conviction 83-year-old Cosby was released from the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon. 1 July 2021 7:01 AM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment

1 July 2021 7:12 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Jacob Zuma Foundation

Foundation describes the Constitutional Court judgment as 'judicially emotional', angry, and inconsistent with the Constitution.

Late on Wednesday night, the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted that it would be releasing a statement about the Constitutional Court ruling sentencing the former president to 15 months in prison after the court found him guilty of contempt of court.

The statement was eventually released just before midnight.

The Foundation has described the Constitutional Court judgment as “judicially emotional," angry, and inconsistent with the country’s Constitution.

The biased manner in which it has been conducted, and the fact that it has been transformed into a slaughterhouse and the forum in which all kinds of unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations have been made against him.”

Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

The characterisation of our patron by the majority panel paints a picture of a very angry panel of judges.

Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself in to police.

Read the full statement below:




1 July 2021 7:12 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Jacob Zuma Foundation

More from Politics

'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation

30 June 2021 6:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

30 June 2021 1:18 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood

30 June 2021 12:16 PM

John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman

30 June 2021 11:28 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers'

30 June 2021 11:12 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits

30 June 2021 8:58 AM

Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA

29 June 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert

29 June 2021 7:09 PM

The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus

29 June 2021 12:13 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA

29 June 2021 8:32 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment

Politics

Comedian Bill Cosby walks free as court overturns sexual assault conviction

World

'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Unanswered questions remain as AARTO comes into effect

1 July 2021 7:35 AM

Zuma ruling was handed down by a very angry panel of judges - JZ Foundation

1 July 2021 6:51 AM

‘COVID third wave isn’t a joke,’ says woman who lost parents to the virus

1 July 2021 6:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA