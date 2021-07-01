Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment





Late on Wednesday night, the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted that it would be releasing a statement about the Constitutional Court ruling sentencing the former president to 15 months in prison after the court found him guilty of contempt of court.

The statement was eventually released just before midnight.

The Foundation has described the Constitutional Court judgment as “judicially emotional," angry, and inconsistent with the country’s Constitution.

The biased manner in which it has been conducted, and the fact that it has been transformed into a slaughterhouse and the forum in which all kinds of unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations have been made against him.” Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

The characterisation of our patron by the majority panel paints a picture of a very angry panel of judges. Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself in to police.

Read the full statement below: