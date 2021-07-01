Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment
Late on Wednesday night, the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted that it would be releasing a statement about the Constitutional Court ruling sentencing the former president to 15 months in prison after the court found him guilty of contempt of court.
The statement was eventually released just before midnight.
The Foundation has described the Constitutional Court judgment as “judicially emotional," angry, and inconsistent with the country’s Constitution.
The biased manner in which it has been conducted, and the fact that it has been transformed into a slaughterhouse and the forum in which all kinds of unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations have been made against him.”Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation
The characterisation of our patron by the majority panel paints a picture of a very angry panel of judges.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation
Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself in to police.
Read the full statement below:
TO: ALL MEDIA— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) June 30, 2021
Subject: JG Zuma Foundation response to the Justice Khampepe judgment.
Sincere apologies for the delay. https://t.co/tghJMyO6Hp pic.twitter.com/5XU4J0TvMW
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.Read More
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla.Read More
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood
John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue.Read More
Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.Read More
'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area.Read More
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits
Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert
The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.Read More
South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More