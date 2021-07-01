Streaming issues? Report here
POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know

1 July 2021 8:57 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
WhatsApp
POPI Act
POPIA

Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups.
  • The Protection of Personal Information Act kicks in from Thursday 1 July 2021
  • WhatsApp group admin is responsible for obtaining consent from members to process their personal information such as phone numbers and profile photos, explains social media lawyer
  • Technically WhatsApp groups should be reformulated with those members who agree to opt-in, but this is likely to prove unrealistic says Verlie Oosthuisen
© dimarik16/123rf.com

With regards to WhatsApp groups and group chats here's what you need to know.

With WhatsApp every single time you are on a group, if you go into the group information, you can see who members of the group are, you can see their phone numbers, you can see what their profile picture is.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

This means there is a fair amount of personal information and the administrator of the group is going to be the responsible party, she explains.

They [group admin] have got to make sure that you have consented to having that personal information processed - and also your opinions on the group that would also be personal information.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

If you don't consent they can kick you off the group.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

Most WhatsApp groups are sending out an 'opt out' message to members, notes Refilwe. Surely it should have to start over again with an 'opt in' method, she asks?

Oosthuizen agrees but says that is not realistic.

It's supposed to be that your consent is by opting into it, that you have taken a step to do that. But the thing is it is quite difficult. So realistically it isn't going to work like that, as in you remove yourself from the group.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

But technically the admin should be checking off who wants to remain in the group or not, she notes, and start a new group with those who have opted in.

The deadline for all of this was 11:59 last night. From today you have to be compliant.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

If you hadn't given your consent by then you should not be part of those groups today - but let's be realistic about it. There are going to be teething issues and I don't think that is actually going to happen.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

But, people have had a year to become compliant. it's not as though this was announced last week.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

There is no deadline for my response. My non-response is a form of response.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

You have to give consent, says Oosthuizen.




