POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know
- The Protection of Personal Information Act kicks in from Thursday 1 July 2021
- WhatsApp group admin is responsible for obtaining consent from members to process their personal information such as phone numbers and profile photos, explains social media lawyer
- Technically WhatsApp groups should be reformulated with those members who agree to opt-in, but this is likely to prove unrealistic says Verlie Oosthuisen
With regards to WhatsApp groups and group chats here's what you need to know.
With WhatsApp every single time you are on a group, if you go into the group information, you can see who members of the group are, you can see their phone numbers, you can see what their profile picture is.Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
This means there is a fair amount of personal information and the administrator of the group is going to be the responsible party, she explains.
They [group admin] have got to make sure that you have consented to having that personal information processed - and also your opinions on the group that would also be personal information.Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
If you don't consent they can kick you off the group.Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Most WhatsApp groups are sending out an 'opt out' message to members, notes Refilwe. Surely it should have to start over again with an 'opt in' method, she asks?
Oosthuizen agrees but says that is not realistic.
It's supposed to be that your consent is by opting into it, that you have taken a step to do that. But the thing is it is quite difficult. So realistically it isn't going to work like that, as in you remove yourself from the group.Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
But technically the admin should be checking off who wants to remain in the group or not, she notes, and start a new group with those who have opted in.
The deadline for all of this was 11:59 last night. From today you have to be compliant.Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
If you hadn't given your consent by then you should not be part of those groups today - but let's be realistic about it. There are going to be teething issues and I don't think that is actually going to happen.Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
But, people have had a year to become compliant. it's not as though this was announced last week.Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
There is no deadline for my response. My non-response is a form of response.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
You have to give consent, says Oosthuizen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_79201872_new-york-usa-may-22-2017-whatsapp-app-menu-on-modern-smartphone-macro-man-using-whatsapp-application.html
More from Politics
City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.Read More
Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment
Foundation describes the Constitutional Court judgment as 'judicially emotional', angry, and inconsistent with the Constitution.Read More
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.Read More
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla.Read More
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood
John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue.Read More
Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.Read More
'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area.Read More
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits
Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
More from Lifestyle
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'
Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.Read More
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler
Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape
CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape.Read More
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference.Read More
Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS
Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deductionRead More
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More