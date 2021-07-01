City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update
- The City of Cape Town Disaster Management reports the informal and formal areas most impacted by the recent rain and storms
- Spokesperson Charlotte Powell explains the pre-winter storm task team that does risk assessments
- Powell notes that many informal settlements are located in natural watercourses and therefore the only solution is for these communities to be moved to more appropriate land
Due to last night's heavy downpours, there are priority areasCharlotte Powell, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management
In informal settlements, she lists Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Masiphumelele, and Imizamo Yethu, Philippi, and other areas.
She says the Fygieskraal Canal also overflowed which affected the informal settlements in the area.
In the formal areas, Belmont Park in Kraaifontein, the Goedemoed Durbanville area, and Sonstraal Heights in Brackenfell have been affected.
We have our stormwater systems that overflowed and some formal houses have also been affected.Charlotte Powell, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management
The City of Cape Town Transport Department is providing sand for residents living in informal settlements, she says.
She says CoCT has collaborated with Sassa to provide humanitarian relief in the form of hot meals and blankets to the affected communities.
Powell explains that the City has a storm task team that meets prior to winter.
We prioritise areas that need risk reduction measures for flooding especially in the Khayelitsha area. Most of the informal settlements are in natural phenomena like wetlands and retention ponds and natural watercourses.Charlotte Powell, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management
It requires engineering aspects and unfortunately to relocate residents to better land and formal houses.Charlotte Powell, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management
Powell says there are various formal housing opportunities available in the city.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/grantduncansmith/grantduncansmith2007/grantduncansmith200700546/151564462-cape-town-western-cape-south-africa-06-06-2018-aerial-photo-of-khayelitsha-township-with-table-mount.jpg
