eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some'
-
Nine weeks of simmering pro-democracy protests have exploded in violence over the past few days
-
Scores of people are dead or injured
-
Unconfirmed reports have it that King Mswati III has fled eSwatini
-
The internet and all businesses have been shut down
eSwatini is burning.
Pro-democracy activists claim police shot and killed eight people in Manzini on Tuesday night.
The police refuse to confirm or deny the deaths.
Protestors in the tiny kingdom took to the streets of Mbabane and Manzini, demanding reform.
The government has unleashed the army to stop angry crowds, leading to violent clashes.
King Mswati III is alleged to have fled eSwatini amid the pro-democracy protests that have seen civilians block major roads in the face of a violent government crackdown.
The internet has been shut down, but images are emerging showing injured civilians fleeing heavily armed soldiers.
All public transport has been shut down and a dusk to dawn curfew is harshly enforced.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network.
Lukhele gave a first-hand account of the horrors unfolding in eSwatini (scroll up to listen).
This is the ninth week of protests on the streets… They demand a directly elected Prime Minister… and the unbanning of political parties… The unconditional release of all political prisoners…Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
The protests escalated… the king unleashed the army and the police… In the past 24 hours, eight were shot dead. The number will rise… 28 were in the theatre yesterday… The injuries were very, very bad…Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
The anger is so deep now, people having nothing to lose. If we don’t do it now, no one will ever do it for us. Let’s ignite the revolution. That’s what is happening.Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
The violence was started by the police and the army... This angered the people… targeting industries that the king has shares in…Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
Businesses… are still shut down from banking to supermarkets… including spaza shops… If this continues the people of Swaziland may run out of food… Nothing moves… Trucks are parked at the border gates…Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
The king left the country on Monday night…Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
The army goes from house to house, dragging people out, beating them up, some being shot…Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
SADC is the most useless organisation in the history of humanity… It’s in the best interest of South Africa to move in quickly… If the violence continues, the influx of refugees – it won’t be less than 300 000 – will come to South Africa…Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/flag-banner-nation-emblem-country-2529131/
