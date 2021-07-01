'Nearly 300 intern doctors are waiting to be placed - we need all hands on deck'
- Trade union Samatu has called on health authorities to urgently resolve the placement of intern doctors
- Samatu spokesperson Dr. Nkateko Mnisi says intern doctors could make a valuable contribution amid the Covid-19 pandemic
The South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) says health officials need to prioritise the placement of intern doctors across the country.
It's understood that 288 qualified medical doctors are still waiting for confirmation of their internship or community service programmes at public hospitals across SA.
According to Eyewitness News, the National Department of Health has cited funding issues for its failure to place them.
Samatu spokesperson Dr. Nkateko Mnisi says the intern doctors could play a meaningful role in the public sector's health response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr. Mnisi adds that overtime pay has been one of the main challenges affecting its members who are working at public hospitals nationwide, particularly in Gauteng.
RELATED: Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA
The majority of our membership are those that work in institutions that work around the country, particularly government institutions. Doctors there in the frontline.Dr Nkateko Mnisi, Spokesperson - Samatu
They've had many challenges regarding overtime, I know some provinces such as Gauteng, which is particularly the pinnacle of this. A circular has been released earlier this week putting a stop to the cap on 30% overtime for some health workers in some facilities amid Covid-19, so if they need overtime they are able to claim as per need.Dr Nkateko Mnisi, Spokesperson - Samatu
The main problem we're getting from our members currenlty is our unplaced doctors, particularly the junior doctors, interns, com serves, and medical officers.Dr Nkateko Mnisi, Spokesperson - Samatu
We know that our institutions are highly understaffed and underresourced in South Africa... We need as many hands on deck.Dr Nkateko Mnisi, Spokesperson - Samatu
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36768647_a-doctor.html
More from Local
City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.Read More
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.Read More
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa
The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4.Read More
Yes, kids not at high risk for Covid, but don't be complacent parents warned
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Mark Cotton, head of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Unit at Tygerberg Children's Hospital.Read More
WCED: Half of schools to use video lessons for Grades 11 and 12 winter classes
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond about the winter support programme for Grades 11 and 12.Read More
Think your tyres are roadworthy? Your car insurer may disagree, warns expert
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler advises a listener whose car insurer refused to pay out saying her tyres were not roadworthy.Read More
Houses built following 2020 Masiphumelele fire, now flooded due to heavy rains
John Maytham speaks to Masiphumelele resident Nomfumaneko Phahla about how the community is dealing with the heavy rain.Read More
Municipalities mop up following storm damage across Garden Route and Cape metro
Several areas across the Western Cape have reported storm damage this week amid heavy winds and rain.Read More
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More