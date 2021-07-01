'Nearly 300 intern doctors are waiting to be placed - we need all hands on deck'





Trade union Samatu has called on health authorities to urgently resolve the placement of intern doctors

Samatu spokesperson Dr. Nkateko Mnisi says intern doctors could make a valuable contribution amid the Covid-19 pandemic

© scukrov/123rf.com

The South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) says health officials need to prioritise the placement of intern doctors across the country.

It's understood that 288 qualified medical doctors are still waiting for confirmation of their internship or community service programmes at public hospitals across SA.

According to Eyewitness News, the National Department of Health has cited funding issues for its failure to place them.

Samatu spokesperson Dr. Nkateko Mnisi says the intern doctors could play a meaningful role in the public sector's health response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Mnisi adds that overtime pay has been one of the main challenges affecting its members who are working at public hospitals nationwide, particularly in Gauteng.

RELATED: Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA

The majority of our membership are those that work in institutions that work around the country, particularly government institutions. Doctors there in the frontline. Dr Nkateko Mnisi, Spokesperson - Samatu

They've had many challenges regarding overtime, I know some provinces such as Gauteng, which is particularly the pinnacle of this. A circular has been released earlier this week putting a stop to the cap on 30% overtime for some health workers in some facilities amid Covid-19, so if they need overtime they are able to claim as per need. Dr Nkateko Mnisi, Spokesperson - Samatu

The main problem we're getting from our members currenlty is our unplaced doctors, particularly the junior doctors, interns, com serves, and medical officers. Dr Nkateko Mnisi, Spokesperson - Samatu